Support for Venezuela, VB church leader guilty plea expected, SCOTUS decisions: Sunrise Brief

The death toll from twin earthquakes that devastated Venezuela has climbed to more than 1,400 people as a local organization and restaurants in Hampton Roads gather support. Mercy Chefs continues Venezuela relief efforts as earthquake death toll surpasses 1,400 Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs has been operating five permanent feeding sites in Venezuela for more than two years, with three of those locations positioned directly in the hardest-hit areas of La Guaira, Moron, and Puerto Cabello. When earthquakes struck on Wednesday, their established teams pivoted from regular community feeding operations to disaster relief. The organization is currently serving approximately 500 meals daily across their three sites in affected areas but expect to serve more now that their U.S. strike team has arrived on the ground. Hampton Roads restaurants T Zone Criollo, Gringo's Taqueria, and Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge are accepting donations of non-perishable food, hygiene items, and medical supplies. Donations will be collected for the next two weeks before being transported to Miami and shipped to Venezuela.



A Virginia Beach church leader is expected to enter a guilty plea this morning on charges related to illegally recording people in bathrooms. Local church leader accused of secretly recording people in bathrooms throughout Virginia Beach Aloysius Albritton faces charges stemming from incidents at a Crunch Fitness gym on Chimney Hill Parkway in May of last year where he's accused of peering over bathroom stalls and recording victims without consent. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office believes there may be additional victims and encourages anyone with information to come forward. In 2017, Albritton pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery against a disabled man at a Virginia Beach recreation center. According to court records, Albritton was working as a full-time executive administrator at New Hope Church in Norfolk when he was arrested, making $1,800 a month. He has his doctorate in theology. His biography has since been removed from the church's website.

