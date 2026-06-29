Support for Venezuela, VB church leader guilty plea expected, SCOTUS decisions: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Support for Venezuela, VB church leader guilty plea expected, SCOTUS decisions
The death toll from twin earthquakes that devastated Venezuela has climbed to more than 1,400 people as a local organization and restaurants in Hampton Roads gather support.Mercy Chefs continues Venezuela relief efforts as earthquake death toll surpasses 1,400
Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs has been operating five permanent feeding sites in Venezuela for more than two years, with three of those locations positioned directly in the hardest-hit areas of La Guaira, Moron, and Puerto Cabello. When earthquakes struck on Wednesday, their established teams pivoted from regular community feeding operations to disaster relief. The organization is currently serving approximately 500 meals daily across their three sites in affected areas but expect to serve more now that their U.S. strike team has arrived on the ground.
Hampton Roads restaurants T Zone Criollo, Gringo's Taqueria, and Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge are accepting donations of non-perishable food, hygiene items, and medical supplies. Donations will be collected for the next two weeks before being transported to Miami and shipped to Venezuela.
A Virginia Beach church leader is expected to enter a guilty plea this morning on charges related to illegally recording people in bathrooms.Local church leader accused of secretly recording people in bathrooms throughout Virginia Beach
Aloysius Albritton faces charges stemming from incidents at a Crunch Fitness gym on Chimney Hill Parkway in May of last year where he's accused of peering over bathroom stalls and recording victims without consent. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office believes there may be additional victims and encourages anyone with information to come forward. In 2017, Albritton pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery against a disabled man at a Virginia Beach recreation center.
According to court records, Albritton was working as a full-time executive administrator at New Hope Church in Norfolk when he was arrested, making $1,800 a month. He has his doctorate in theology. His biography has since been removed from the church's website.
The Supreme Court is wrapping up a term that has focused on President Donald Trump’s expansive claims of presidential power, AP reports.
Trump’s efforts to restrict birthright citizenship, fire the heads of most independent agencies at will and remove a sitting Federal Reserve governor are among the remaining eight cases the justices are expected to decide this week, beginning Monday. Two election-related cases remain, over state laws that allow a grace period for the receipt of mailed ballots, provided they are sent by Election Day, and limits on political party spending in support of candidates for Congress and president.
The court’s conservative majority has so far been mostly receptive to Trump’s immigration crackdown, including a decision last week allowing the administration to end temporary legal protections for people who came to the U.S. because of war or natural disaster in their homeland. Another decision could make it harder for people fleeing persecution to seek asylum in the United States. By custom, the court finishes its work before July 4.
This morning's weather: Not as hot today, Extreme heat later this week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says not as hot but still humid today. Highs will only reach the low 80s today, but it will still be muggy. We will see leftover clouds this morning with more sunshine by the afternoon.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Highs will reach the low 90s on Wednesday, mid 90s Thursday, and upper 90s Friday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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