Tall ship tours in Norfolk, MacArthur Center to close Saturday, UK PM resigns: Sunrise Brief

There is still time to see tall ships around Town Point Park and Waterside in Norfolk. Tall ships and character vessels are set to be open for tours from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday. Dozens of international tall ships along with hundreds of recreational and military vessels sailed through Hampton Roads this weekend in commemoration of America's 250th anniversary. The fleet of ships sailed 26 nautical miles from the Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel (CBBT) to downtown Norfolk as a part of the Virginia Parade of Sail. The ships are set to head to Baltimore next for Sail250.



The MacArthur Center mall is set to close for good on Saturday. The mall, once a regional gem, has sat mostly empty for several years. The remaining tenants have until July 14 to be fully moved out. Once the mall is empty, the city of Norfolk will begin the next steps toward redevelopment, including pre-demolition planning later this year. The city says the goal is to replace the aging mall with a mixed-use district that includes housing, hotels, street-level retail and new street connections — all designed to create a more walkable, connected urban core.

