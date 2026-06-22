Tall ship tours in Norfolk, MacArthur Center to close Saturday, UK PM resigns: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Tall ship tours in Norfolk, MacArthur Center to close Saturday, UK PM resigns
There is still time to see tall ships around Town Point Park and Waterside in Norfolk.
Tall ships and character vessels are set to be open for tours from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday. Dozens of international tall ships along with hundreds of recreational and military vessels sailed through Hampton Roads this weekend in commemoration of America's 250th anniversary. The fleet of ships sailed 26 nautical miles from the Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel (CBBT) to downtown Norfolk as a part of the Virginia Parade of Sail. The ships are set to head to Baltimore next for Sail250.
The MacArthur Center mall is set to close for good on Saturday.
The mall, once a regional gem, has sat mostly empty for several years. The remaining tenants have until July 14 to be fully moved out. Once the mall is empty, the city of Norfolk will begin the next steps toward redevelopment, including pre-demolition planning later this year. The city says the goal is to replace the aging mall with a mixed-use district that includes housing, hotels, street-level retail and new street connections — all designed to create a more walkable, connected urban core.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he is stepping down as leader of the governing Labour Party, AP reports.
Starmer says he will remain caretaker prime minister until a new Labour leader is chosen in the next few weeks. Starmer made the announcement after facing growing pressure to hand over to a new leader who can try and revive the government’s flagging fortunes. He has been in office since leading Labour to a landslide election victory in July 2024. In those two years, his popularity and that of the party have plummeted. Starmer had succeeded Rishi Sunak, who held the top job from 2022 to 2024.
This morning's weather: Hot & humid today, Severe storm threat tonight
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says warming to the low and mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Showers and storms will move in tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and localized flooding.
Not as hot, but still humid tomorrow. Highs will reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly through the afternoon.
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