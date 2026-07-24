Two charged in death of five-year-old, I-264 shooting arrests, new tariffs begin: Sunrise Brief

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that took place on I-264 on Monday, Virginia State Police said on Thursday. Two arrested after deadly shooting on I-264 in Norfolk: VSP 19-year-old Jamir Bennett was charged with being an accessory after the fact of a homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon. 20-year-old Asia Wiggins was charged with being an accessory after the fact of a homicide. Virginia State Police say both suspects were arrested around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. On Monday, officers responded to I-264 in Norfolk at around 4:00 a.m. Virginia State Police says two people in a burgundy Nissan sedan were heading eastbound between Campostella Road and Ballentine Boulevard when their car had been shot. The driver, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, 19-year-old Alexis Styles, died of her injuries. News 3 reached out to Virginia State Police to see if any more arrests are expected in connection with this incident. Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6850 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.



Text messages between Katrina Sudberry, the mother of the 5-year-old Newport News boy who died last week from apparent disciplinary injuries, and her boyfriend, Gregory Glenn Martin, and other evidence indicate the child may have been beaten with a belt by Martin before his death, court documents show. Text message evidence alleges physical abuse in death of 5-year-old Newport News boy: Court Docs Sudberry, 27, who faces murder and child abuse charges, had said she was the sole caretaker of her child, but text exchanges between her and her boyfriend — also the father of her unborn child — participated in the alleged abuse. A message from July 7, Sudberry accuses Martin of causing more bruises to the child, the documents say. The documents discuss that Martin had been left alone with the boy when Sudberry was at work on Thursday, July 16. When she got home, she noticed the buckle of a belt used for "disciplining" was broken off. Martin was also charged with second-degree murder, police announced Wednesday.

