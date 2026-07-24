Two charged in death of five-year-old, I-264 shooting arrests, new tariffs begin: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: I-264 shooting arrests, two charged in death of five-year-old, new tariffs begin
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that took place on I-264 on Monday, Virginia State Police said on Thursday.Two arrested after deadly shooting on I-264 in Norfolk: VSP
19-year-old Jamir Bennett was charged with being an accessory after the fact of a homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon. 20-year-old Asia Wiggins was charged with being an accessory after the fact of a homicide. Virginia State Police say both suspects were arrested around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
On Monday, officers responded to I-264 in Norfolk at around 4:00 a.m. Virginia State Police says two people in a burgundy Nissan sedan were heading eastbound between Campostella Road and Ballentine Boulevard when their car had been shot. The driver, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, 19-year-old Alexis Styles, died of her injuries.
News 3 reached out to Virginia State Police to see if any more arrests are expected in connection with this incident. Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6850 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Text messages between Katrina Sudberry, the mother of the 5-year-old Newport News boy who died last week from apparent disciplinary injuries, and her boyfriend, Gregory Glenn Martin, and other evidence indicate the child may have been beaten with a belt by Martin before his death, court documents show.Text message evidence alleges physical abuse in death of 5-year-old Newport News boy: Court Docs
Sudberry, 27, who faces murder and child abuse charges, had said she was the sole caretaker of her child, but text exchanges between her and her boyfriend — also the father of her unborn child — participated in the alleged abuse. A message from July 7, Sudberry accuses Martin of causing more bruises to the child, the documents say.
The documents discuss that Martin had been left alone with the boy when Sudberry was at work on Thursday, July 16. When she got home, she noticed the buckle of a belt used for "disciplining" was broken off. Martin was also charged with second-degree murder, police announced Wednesday.
The United States will impose taxes of 10% to 12.5% on imports from 60 countries accounting for 99% of U.S. imports, charging that they have inadequately enforced bans on goods produced by forced labor.Trump imposes double-digit tariffs on dozens of countries as his 10% levies are set to expire Friday
"The United States has had a forced labor import ban for nearly a century, and rigorously enforces it; it’s well past time for our trading partners to do the same,” said U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
The new tariffs will take effect just as temporary 10% worldwide tariffs expire at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Trump had turned to those temporary levies after the Supreme Court struck down his biggest and boldest tariffs in February.
Now he's tapping more durable tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which permits the president to impose import taxes and other sanctions against countries found to engage in “unjustifiable,” “unreasonable” or “discriminatory” trade practices. Trump used Section 301 to impose big tariffs on China in his first term, and they survived court challenges.
This morning's weather: Showers in NC today, Scattered showers Saturday
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says the slow-moving cold front will stall out across North Carolina today. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly in NC. Highs will return to near 80 today with a bit of a NE breeze.
Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s this weekend with a break in the humidity. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible Saturday. Skies will clear on Sunday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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