Upcoming Norfolk celebrations, USS Iwo Jiwa to return, House votes to halt war: Sunrise Brief

A series of celebrations and events are set to converge in downtown Norfolk, starting on June 19. Details for Sail250 Virginia Parade of Sail, Juneteenth events Juneteenth

The annual Juneteenth celebration will run from June 19 to June 21 at Town Point Park. The series of celebrations will be free and open to the public. Patti LaBelle is set to perform at the main stage at Town Point Park on June 19 at 8 p.m. Roberta Lea, Mayona Duo, Sister Sledge and Jesse Chong are among the musicians slated for the celebration in downtown Norfolk. The June 20 celebration begins with a parade at 10 a.m. before transitioning into a festival featuring cultural exhibits, speakers, local leaders, food vendors, entertainment and an appearance by the Buffalo Soldiers. 50th annual Harborfest

Harborfest will include the Sail250 Virginia Parade of Sail and a series of events at Town Point Park. A fireworks show for Harborfest is scheduled for June 20 at 9:30 p.m. According to the Festevents website, it will be one of the largest waterfront pyrotechnic displays on the East Coast. This year’s Harborfest will also feature stunt comedy performances, acrobatic acts, a family-friendly DJ set, and RC boating competitions. More than 50 food and beverage vendors will serve a variety of dishes at Town Point Park, including seafood, Greek food, and North Carolina barbecue. Sail250 Ship Parade

The Sail250 Virginia Parade of Sail will take place on June 19. The fleet of ships will sail 26 nautical miles from the Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel (CBBT) to downtown Norfolk. The fleet will be anchored and available for public viewing by 4 p.m. on June 18. On June 19, the ships will set sail at 7 a.m., beginning with the hoisting of national colors. The USCG Barque Eagle will be the first tall ship to depart at 7:35 a.m. Once the parade passes the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, a flotilla of recreational boats from local yacht and boating clubs will join the tall ships. Each tall ship will be accompanied by several escort vessels. Near Town Point Park, the Escort Fleet will turn and head back down the Elizabeth River after all tall ships are berthed.



The USS Iwo Jima is set to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday, concluding its 10-month deployment. USS Iwo Jima set to return to Naval Station Norfolk, participate in Sail250 The Iwo Jima — a wasp-class amphibious assault ship — was deployed to the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of operations. This ship serves as the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG), which is comprised of the USS Fort Lauderdale and the USS San Antonio. The U.S. Navy says the IWO ARG was among the first group of naval assets called to support Operation Southern Spear, a campaign the Defense Department says was aimed at countering narco-terrorism in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. During the operation, U.S. Southern Command posted videos of strikes on boats it alleged were involved in drug trafficking. After two weeks after docking, on June 20 to 21, the USS Iwo Jima will open for tours as part of Sail250, which is commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States' founding, according to a post made on Naval Station Norfolk's social media page. Along with the Iwo Jima, the USS San Antonio, USS Bainbridge, USS Mahan, FGS Sachsen (Germany) and BNS Leopold I (Belgium) are listed as ships available to tour.