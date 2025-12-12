USS Forrest Sherman returns, Va. SNAP restrictions, deadlock over health care: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: USS Forrest Sherman returns, Va. SNAP restrictions, deadlock over health care
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, which departed on May 6, was assigned to Destroyer Squadron Two. The ship participated in 301 flight deck landings, 11 exercises, and nine port visits during its seven-month deployment.
The Forrest Sherman — capable of air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval surface fire support and surface warfare — supported maritime security as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG 12). News 3 will cover the Forrest Sherman's return to Naval Station Norfolk later today.
"Sweetened beverages" will be removed from Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, following a waiver approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).Virginia approved for waiver to remove 'sweetened beverages' from SNAP
Information from the state said the restriction includes "items commonly referred to as 'soda,' 'diet/zero soda,' 'pop,' 'soft drinks,' and 'energy drinks,'" or "any beverage that is made with carbonated water and that is flavored or sweetened with added sugar or artificial sweeteners such as corn sweetener, corn syrup, aspartame, acesulfame potassium, sucralose, dextrose, fructose, glucose, high fructose corn syrup, malt syrup, maltose, raw sugar or sucrose."
Virginia is currently one of 18 states to restrict what SNAP recipients can purchase in coordination with the Trump administration. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the move is part of the "Make America Healthy Again" agenda. The restriction goes into effect on April 1, 2026.
The Senate rejected a pair of proposals Thursday aimed at lowering health care costs.
Either proposal needed 60 votes to advance; however, neither party gave in.
In the first vote, Senators rejected (in a 51-48 vote) a GOP-backed proposal that would have sent money directly to patients rather than insurance companies while lowering insurance premiums and health care costs. It also sought to expand Health Savings Account (HSA) eligibility. This proposal would have allowed Affordable Care Act tax subsidies to expire at the end of the year.
The Senate then rejected (also in a 51-48 vote) the Democratic-backed legislation that would have extended Affordable Care Act tax credits for millions of Americans. The subsidies expire Jan. 1, meaning many people who buy health insurance on ACA marketplaces could face steep cost increases at the start of the year.
This morning's weather: Chilly before a warmer weekend — cold front next week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will only warm into the low 40s today, almost 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with an isolated rain/snow shower possible.
We will get another one-day warm-up on Saturday with highs climbing into the 50s. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
A cold front is set to move through on Sunday. Temperatures will reach the low 40s in the morning, then fall into the 30s by the afternoon. We will see a mix of clouds and the wind will kick up. Scattered rain/snow showers are possible on Sunday as the front moves through, but little to no accumulation is expected.
