The USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is scheduled to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday. USS Forrest Sherman set to return to Naval Station Norfolk The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, which departed on May 6, was assigned to Destroyer Squadron Two. The ship participated in 301 flight deck landings, 11 exercises, and nine port visits during its seven-month deployment. The Forrest Sherman — capable of air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval surface fire support and surface warfare — supported maritime security as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG 12). News 3 will cover the Forrest Sherman's return to Naval Station Norfolk later today.

"Sweetened beverages" will be removed from Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, following a waiver approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Virginia approved for waiver to remove 'sweetened beverages' from SNAP Information from the state said the restriction includes "items commonly referred to as 'soda,' 'diet/zero soda,' 'pop,' 'soft drinks,' and 'energy drinks,'" or "any beverage that is made with carbonated water and that is flavored or sweetened with added sugar or artificial sweeteners such as corn sweetener, corn syrup, aspartame, acesulfame potassium, sucralose, dextrose, fructose, glucose, high fructose corn syrup, malt syrup, maltose, raw sugar or sucrose." Virginia is currently one of 18 states to restrict what SNAP recipients can purchase in coordination with the Trump administration. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the move is part of the "Make America Healthy Again" agenda. The restriction goes into effect on April 1, 2026.

