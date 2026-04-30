USS Gerald R. Ford to return, workforce bills, redistricting in La. and Fla.: Sunrise Brief

The Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford — the largest aircraft carrier in the world — is set to leave the Middle East to return to its homeport, according to reporting from The Washington Post. Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford to depart Middle East, set to head home: WaPo WaPo cited multiple U.S. officials in their reporting. One official told WaPo that the Ford is expected to return to Virginia around mid-May. An exact date of its departure was not noted. Adm. James Kilby, the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, spoke in a Senate Armed Services committee meeting about Ford's deployment back in March, alluding to when it might come home. "That extension will ultimately be about an 11-month deployment," Kilby said. "There will be an impact on her return and the schedule for her maintenance availability so she is ready to go again." The Ford — which carries around 4,500 sailors — has been deployed for 309 days as of Wednesday. Currently, it is one of three aircraft carriers in the Middle East region as talks between the U.S. and Iran continue. The Ford is in the Red Sea while the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS Abraham Lincoln operate in the Arabian Sea to enforce the current U.S. blockade against Iranian ports. Extended deployment operations for aircraft carriers typically last six to nine months, according to the Navy's website. On April 15, the Ford broke the record for longest deployment for an aircraft carrier in the post-Vietnam war era, passing the 295-day record previously set by the USS Abraham Lincoln, according to USNI News. The Ford departed from Naval Station Norfolk back in June 24, 2025 — initially setting out for the Caribbean. Early into its deployment, the Ford aided in U.S. operations against Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. In February, President Donald Trump said he was sending the carrier strike group to the Middle East in a move to apply more pressure on Iran.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed two bills into law Wednesday to boost workforce development and train workers for the shipbuilding and offshore wind industries in Hampton Roads. Gov. Spanberger signs bills to boost Virginia's skilled workforce Spanberger signed the first bill Wednesday morning, providing more flexibility in how federal workforce development dollars can be used. Hampton Delegate Virgil Thornton sponsored the legislation. "By signing this bill into law, the governor is strengthening the workforce pipeline that makes the tremendous work that is being done at Newport News Shipbuilding possible," Thornton said. Later in the day at Norfolk State University, Spanberger signed a second bill aimed at training people for careers in offshore wind. A large offshore wind farm is currently under construction off the coast of Virginia Beach. "A project this ambitious only delivers if we have the workforce to match it, and that is not a given and that has to be built," Spanberger said. The push for skilled workers is already underway at Virginia Peninsula Community College's Newport News Trade Center, where welding instructor Rachel Pike teaches a three-week course to prepare students for jobs at Newport News Shipbuilding. "The more barriers that we can break down to allow more people to try something out, to try a trades out for the first time is great," Pike said.