USS Truxtun to return, Mt. Trashmore shooting trial, drug subsidy program to end: Sunrise Brief

The USS Truxtun is set to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, concluding a nearly six-month-long deployment. The USS Truxtun supported operations across multiple regions, including the U.S. 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. It departed Naval Station Norfolk on Feb. 3. Back in May, CBS News reported that defense officials said the USS Truxtun and the Mayport-based USS Mason, supported by Apache helicopters and other aircrafts, faced a series of coordinated threats during the passage. Iran launched small boats, missiles and drones against them in what officials described as a sustained barrage. Despite the intensity of the attacks, neither U.S. vessel was struck, CBS News reports. Nearly 300 sailors are on board the USS Truxtun. The U.S. Navy says this Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer can handle air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval surface fire support and surface warfare.



A number of witnesses took the stand Thursday in Virginia Beach during a trial for Markal Cook, the man charged in connection with a deadly shooting that took place at the 2024 Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival. Day 2 of deadly Mt. Trashmore shooting trial: Witnesses detail carnival shooting Cook is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Jeyani Upshur, who was found shot to death in a parking lot outside the Mount Trashmore summer carnival during Memorial Day weekend back in 2024. Cook — who was also shot during the incident — had pleaded not guilty in Virginia Beach Circuit Court. Some of those witnesses included forensic investigators who photographed the crime scene and recovered bullet casings and a handgun not far from where Cook was found shot on Edwin Drive. Another witness was Jeyani's sister, who testified they went to the carnival that night with a group of friends that included Cook's brother. She said they had been at the carnival for some time before leaving to meet friends who were waiting outside to get in. The group decided to leave, and as they were walking away, a large group approached them. A fight broke out, followed by gunfire. A medical examiner also presented the jury with Jeyani's autopsy report. The medical examiner testified that a bullet entered the back of her neck and exited through her right cheek. For the first time, jurors also saw body camera footage of Cook's initial interview with detectives at the hospital.

