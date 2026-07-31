USS Truxtun to return, Mt. Trashmore shooting trial, drug subsidy program to end: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: USS Truxtun to return, Mt. Trashmore shooting trial, drug subsidy program to end
The USS Truxtun is set to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, concluding a nearly six-month-long deployment.
The USS Truxtun supported operations across multiple regions, including the U.S. 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. It departed Naval Station Norfolk on Feb. 3.
Back in May, CBS News reported that defense officials said the USS Truxtun and the Mayport-based USS Mason, supported by Apache helicopters and other aircrafts, faced a series of coordinated threats during the passage. Iran launched small boats, missiles and drones against them in what officials described as a sustained barrage.
Despite the intensity of the attacks, neither U.S. vessel was struck, CBS News reports.
Nearly 300 sailors are on board the USS Truxtun. The U.S. Navy says this Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer can handle air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval surface fire support and surface warfare.
A number of witnesses took the stand Thursday in Virginia Beach during a trial for Markal Cook, the man charged in connection with a deadly shooting that took place at the 2024 Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival.Day 2 of deadly Mt. Trashmore shooting trial: Witnesses detail carnival shooting
Cook is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Jeyani Upshur, who was found shot to death in a parking lot outside the Mount Trashmore summer carnival during Memorial Day weekend back in 2024. Cook — who was also shot during the incident — had pleaded not guilty in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.
Some of those witnesses included forensic investigators who photographed the crime scene and recovered bullet casings and a handgun not far from where Cook was found shot on Edwin Drive.
Another witness was Jeyani's sister, who testified they went to the carnival that night with a group of friends that included Cook's brother. She said they had been at the carnival for some time before leaving to meet friends who were waiting outside to get in. The group decided to leave, and as they were walking away, a large group approached them. A fight broke out, followed by gunfire.
A medical examiner also presented the jury with Jeyani's autopsy report. The medical examiner testified that a bullet entered the back of her neck and exited through her right cheek. For the first time, jurors also saw body camera footage of Cook's initial interview with detectives at the hospital.
The Trump administration is ending a temporary Medicare prescription drug subsidy program that has helped offset premiums for the past two years, AP reports.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services this week announced it would wrap up the program, which was initially implemented by the Biden administration in 2024 to lower patients’ Medicare Part D prescription drug costs in response to effects of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.
AP reports while federal officials insist the financial impact on Medicare beneficiaries will be minimal, the decision opens the Republican-led administration to potential political consequences in a high-stakes midterm election year. Voters have identified cost of living as a top concern, and many older adults, who tend to vote in high numbers, are on fixed incomes where every dollar counts. The roughly 25 million Americans with Medicare Part D plans will find out about their 2027 rates in the fall, when they are casting ballots in November’s elections.
Democrats slammed CMS’s move as part of a pattern of federal attacks on healthcare affordability, alongside federal Medicaid cuts and the expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies that had reduced premium costs for working-age Americans in that program. CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday said ending the subsidy program would prevent billions of taxpayer dollars from being funneled to insurance companies. It cost the agency an estimated $3.6 billion in 2026, AP reports.
This morning's weather: Sunshine and 80s to end the week, Rain returns early next week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its another nice day today with highs in the mid to upper 80s, just below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few extra clouds building in. Rain chances will be slim.
It’s looking a bit more like a 50/50 weekend. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies both days. Rain chances will be slim on Saturday, but scattered showers/storms are possible Sunday afternoon to evening. The humidity will also increase through the weekend.
We will kick off the work week with rain. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms on Monday as a front drifts over the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will stay with mid to upper 80s with several rain chances through the first half of the week.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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