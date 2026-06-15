Va. data center tax exemption, USS Mitscher and USS Nimits to return, Iran deal: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Va. data center tax exemption, USS Mitscher and USS Nimits to return, Iran deal
Two powerful Virginia senators are pressing to eliminate a sales and use tax exemption for data centers, arguing the cost to the Commonwealth has grown far beyond what lawmakers anticipated when they approved its extension a decade ago.Virginia senators rally to end data center tax exemption ahead of June 30 budget deadline
State Sens. Mamie Locke and Louise Lucas held a rally Sunday on the steps of Hampton City Hall, calling for an end to the exemption ahead of a June 30 budget deadline. "They need to pay their fair share so we can continue to pay for education, public safety, Medicaid, all of our core projects," said Lucas (D-Portsmouth). "We're giving away billions of dollars to these data centers," Lucas said. "We need to stop it right now." Virginia is estimated to have 35% of the world's data centers, which help manage and process data across the internet, including websites people use daily.
In 2016, lawmakers approved extending the exemption through 2035 to drive investment. The cost has since grown to $2 billion a year — far higher than was expected when the exemption was extended. "We are not opposed to technology. We know we all need technology. The problem is, how much will the voters of the Commonwealth — how much are they willing to pay for it?" Lucas said. On Friday, the House of Delegates released its proposed budget, which did not include ending the exemption. Instead, the proposal calls for a commission to study the impacts and make future recommendations. Gov. Abigail Spanberger voiced her support for that approach.
The Data Center Coalition is also weighing in, opposing any early end to the exemption. "Getting rid of this exemption and certainly getting rid of the exception before the sunset is going back on commitments that have been made to the industry and to those that have made investments here in Virginia," said Nicole Riley, the group's director of Virginia government relations. The coalition says it is open to negotiation. "We're certainly willing to be at the table to talk about it and try to come to something that reasonably and feasibly can be done," said Riley. Lucas is visiting communities across the commonwealth this week to continue making her case.
The USS Mitscher (DDG 57) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) are set to return to their homeport at Naval Station Norfolk.USS Mitscher set to return to Naval Station Norfolk after 11-month deployment
The USS Mitscher’s return on Tuesday comes after an 11-month deployment. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer was sent to both the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. The USS Mitscher initially deployed on Jul 25, 2025, to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. Its pre-deployment certification was done as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, but it deployed independently to the aforementioned fleet areas of operation.
The USS Nimitz will return on June 25 to help celebrate America’s 25th birthday. The Navy’s oldest aircraft carrier – in service for nearly 50 years – was supposed to be decommissioned this May in Newport News, but the Navy is extending its service life through March 2027, allowing it to participate in the nation’s milestone celebration. The completion of the future USS John F. Kennedy will keep the Navy’s count of operational aircraft carriers at 11 ships.
President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement aimed at ending the war between the two countries.US and Iran approach a ceasefire agreement, but not 'at the finish line yet'
"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump posted on social media.
The prime minister of Pakistan, who helped initiate the talks, confirmed that "both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon." "The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland. We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict," Shehbaz Sharif said.
Details of the agreement have not been made public, including whether it contains provisions preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Trump has repeatedly said that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon was the primary reason for the military campaign. Sharif said mediators are expected to facilitate additional meetings this week ahead of the signing ceremony. Whether Sunday's agreement ultimately ends the conflict remains unclear. A ceasefire reached in April proved fragile, with both sides continuing to exchange occasional strikes in the months that followed.
This morning's weather: Much cooler and calmer after yesterday's heat and storms
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says today will start out cloudy followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. It will be refreshingly cooler, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the N at 5-15 mph. Overnight, clouds will move back in with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures around 80. We'll see some isolated showers and sprinkles during the afternoon, along with winds out of the E at 5-10 mph. Wednesday will bring about the return of some heat and humidity, with high temperatures in the low 90s.
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