Va. redistricting election, VBPD gives update on curfew, tariff refund portal: Sunrise Brief

Virginia residents will vote on Tuesday on whether to approve redrawing the state's congressional districts. Virginia Redistricting Vote: What comes next? Polls are open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. Polling places and ballot information can be found through the Virginia Department of Elections’ website. As of this week, the Virginia Public Access Project says more than 1.3 million people had already cast their ballots early, with millions more expected to add their voices on Tuesday. If the majority votes 'Yes,' the Democratic-leaning districts would remain in effect until 2030, when the next Census is taken. That would have the newly-redrawn districts in place in the 2026 midterm elections, but also for congressional elections in 2028 and 2030. A 'No' vote would see the current district lines stay in place until after the next Census. Old Dominion University Associate Professor of Political Science, Jesse Richman, says there are no guarantees a mid-decade redistricting won't happen again in the future, though it would have to be passed by the voters in another referendum. "Either party, if in power and motivated to do so, could follow the same process; open the door for a redistricting. So, there's an element to which this creates permission. At the same time, (this referendum) does sunset," said Richman. The question of whether or not mid-decade redistricting is allowed is still in front of the Virginia Supreme Court, but because the court allowed the April 21 referendum to proceed, both analysts say it's unlikely the court would strike down the will of the voters.

Three people were arrested during the first weekend of the temporary Oceanfront curfew, but no violence or shootings were reported, according to Virginia Beach police. 3 arrests, no violence or shootings reported in Oceanfront curfew weekend, VBPD says A temporary 9:30 p.m. curfew for all ages was put in place at the Oceanfront for Friday and Saturday, then the following Friday in April after another violent weekend that left eight people hurt from a shooting. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate argued in favor of the curfew during a city council special work session held on Thursday. He claimed that the shootings still occurred despite officers being visibly present around the Oceanfront. No shootings or "significant" violence were recorded over the past weekend with the curfew imposed, according to VBPD. "There were no shootings or significant violent incidents recorded during either night of the operation, a marked departure from the past few weekends and historical trends," VBPD wrote. One adult was arrested Friday night and two adults were arrested Saturday night during the curfew, according to VBPD. “I am incredibly grateful for the community's understanding and assistance with this weekend's effort," said Neudigate. “A unique response was necessary to interrupt the incidents of shootings involving multiple victims, allowing us to stabilize an area where we have been challenged year after year during our Spring season.” The curfew will be in effect this weekend from Friday at 9:30 p.m. until Saturday at 5 a.m. The 7 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors is still in effect for the remaining weekend in April.