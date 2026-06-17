Va. retail marijuana update, state budget vote delayed, Education Dept. shifts: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Va. retail marijuana update, state budget vote delayed, Education Dept. shifts

Gov. Abigail Spanberger and lawmakers have reached a compromise to legalize retail marijuana sales, with a target start date of July 1, 2027.

Spanberger, lawmakers announce compromise to open retail marijuana market in Va.

With 14 days until a potential state government shutdown, the Virginia House of Delegates will not return to Richmond this Thursday to vote on a state budget. The House and Senate have been unable to reach an agreement on the state budget, with the main issue being tax policies surrounding data centers. The exemption is set to expire in 2035, but the Senate wanted to eliminate it next year, saying it costs the state nearly $2 billion in revenue each year. House leadership and Spanberger have said data centers need to pay their fair share, but that eliminating the exemption early would hurt Virginia's business reputation. The House's budget proposal creates a commission to examine all impacts of the industry and make recommendations by November.

President Donald Trump’s administration is further dismantling the Education Department, moving oversight of special education and civil rights to other agencies.

Trump shifts civil rights, special education duties from Education Department



This morning's weather: Building heat & humidity, Storms to end the week

First Warning Forecast: Building heat & humidity, Storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says a step warmer today with highs in the upper 80s, about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect clouds in the morning with more sunshine by midday.

The heat and humidity crank up for Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 90s with an afternoon heat index near 105. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon to evening. The wind will also pick up with gusts to 30 mph. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.

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For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.

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