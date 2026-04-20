Va. special election, ICE considers Suffolk office, U.S. seizes Iranian ship: Sunrise Brief

Virginia voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether to approve redrawing the state's congressional districts. Virginia voters to decide on redrawing congressional district maps. The referendum election follows 45 days of early voting. Currently, Democrats hold a 6-5 advantage in Virginia's congressional delegation, but the new map could give them a 10-1 advantage. This weekend, the issue drew the attention of Virginia's 74th and 75th governors. Gov. Abigail Spanberger rallied with pro-redistricting supporters outside of Richmond. "Right now, we the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia - we want to stand up to object what we are seeing coming out of Washington and ensure we can be a counterweight to the actions of Texas, Missouri, of North Carolina and in a temporary fashion," Spanberger said. Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin returned to Hampton Roads to tell crowds to vote no during a rally at The Gala off of Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach. "The new map is crazy and what it does is take Northern Virginia and inject it into the entire state," Youngkin said. Republican members of Congress Rep. Rob Wittman and Rep. Jen Kiggans who represent Hampton Roads also spoke on the vote no side. "Two wrongs don't make a right. That's fair for Virginia the way it is and we don't want to change it," Kiggans said. Dozens of community members gathered inside The Gala for the rally. "The issue is important, we risk disenfranchising so many Virginians here in Hampton Roads across the state for things that are happening elsewhere in the nation," said Bruce Johnson of Virgina Beach. Outside the venue, a group gathered with signs urging people to vote yes. "We're trying to counter some of the mess that's already been going on. It's a temporary measure and I think it's a fair thing to do," Kay Flohre said. Both sides say the unusual April election is crucial.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering leasing about 9,000 square feet of office space at the SIMIS facility off Wilroy Road in Suffolk, prompting opposition from some residents. Possible ICE office lease in Suffolk prompts community concerns According to reporting partners at The Virginian-Pilot, the proposed space would be used for administrative operations. SIMIS CEO Johnny Garcia told The Virginian-Pilot he supports the idea. "I would love to have the space rented and would love to have a government agency in there," Garcia said. Community activist Brandon Randleman spoke during Wednesday's City Council meeting in opposition to the proposed lease. "Not only was it alarming, but it brought a sense of fear, from what I've seen throughout the United States," Randleman said. Randleman questioned the size and purpose of the proposed administrative office. "I'm sure there's a lot of office space in these federal government approved buildings that ICE and DHS can go to, so why do they need to come to Suffolk, the suburbs, in an industrial complex, and create 9,000 square feet of office space?" Randleman said. In March, Suffolk city leaders voiced opposition to federal detention centers and began notifying large industrial property owners of that position. According to The Virginian-Pilot, city officials say any proposal like this would have to go through the city’s standard land-use review process.