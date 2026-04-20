Va. special election, ICE considers Suffolk office, U.S. seizes Iranian ship: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Va. special election, ICE considers Suffolk office, U.S. seizes Iranian ship
Virginia voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether to approve redrawing the state's congressional districts.Virginia voters to decide on redrawing congressional district maps.
The referendum election follows 45 days of early voting. Currently, Democrats hold a 6-5 advantage in Virginia's congressional delegation, but the new map could give them a 10-1 advantage. This weekend, the issue drew the attention of Virginia's 74th and 75th governors.
Gov. Abigail Spanberger rallied with pro-redistricting supporters outside of Richmond. "Right now, we the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia - we want to stand up to object what we are seeing coming out of Washington and ensure we can be a counterweight to the actions of Texas, Missouri, of North Carolina and in a temporary fashion," Spanberger said.
Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin returned to Hampton Roads to tell crowds to vote no during a rally at The Gala off of Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach. "The new map is crazy and what it does is take Northern Virginia and inject it into the entire state," Youngkin said. Republican members of Congress Rep. Rob Wittman and Rep. Jen Kiggans who represent Hampton Roads also spoke on the vote no side. "Two wrongs don't make a right. That's fair for Virginia the way it is and we don't want to change it," Kiggans said.
Dozens of community members gathered inside The Gala for the rally. "The issue is important, we risk disenfranchising so many Virginians here in Hampton Roads across the state for things that are happening elsewhere in the nation," said Bruce Johnson of Virgina Beach. Outside the venue, a group gathered with signs urging people to vote yes. "We're trying to counter some of the mess that's already been going on. It's a temporary measure and I think it's a fair thing to do," Kay Flohre said. Both sides say the unusual April election is crucial.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering leasing about 9,000 square feet of office space at the SIMIS facility off Wilroy Road in Suffolk, prompting opposition from some residents.Possible ICE office lease in Suffolk prompts community concerns
According to reporting partners at The Virginian-Pilot, the proposed space would be used for administrative operations. SIMIS CEO Johnny Garcia told The Virginian-Pilot he supports the idea. "I would love to have the space rented and would love to have a government agency in there," Garcia said.
Community activist Brandon Randleman spoke during Wednesday's City Council meeting in opposition to the proposed lease. "Not only was it alarming, but it brought a sense of fear, from what I've seen throughout the United States," Randleman said. Randleman questioned the size and purpose of the proposed administrative office. "I'm sure there's a lot of office space in these federal government approved buildings that ICE and DHS can go to, so why do they need to come to Suffolk, the suburbs, in an industrial complex, and create 9,000 square feet of office space?" Randleman said.
In March, Suffolk city leaders voiced opposition to federal detention centers and began notifying large industrial property owners of that position. According to The Virginian-Pilot, city officials say any proposal like this would have to go through the city’s standard land-use review process.
Pakistan moved ahead Monday with preparations for talks between the United States and Iran days before a ceasefire is set to expire, even as renewed conflict around the Strait of Hormuz raised questions about whether the meeting would take place.
Over the weekend, the U.S. attacked and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel that it said had tried to evade its blockade of Iranian ports. Iran’s joint military command vowed to respond, and its Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi told his Pakistani counterpart that American threats to Iranian ships and ports were “clear signs” of Washington’s disingenuousness ahead of the planned talks, Iran state media reported.
Pakistan has intensified diplomatic contacts with both Washington and Tehran over the past 24 hours with the goal of resuming the talks on Tuesday as planned, according to two Pakistani officials involved in the preparations. U.S. President Donald Trump has said American negotiators would head to the Pakistani capital on Monday, but it was not immediately clear whether those plans would now change. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told reporters in Tehran on Monday that there were no plans yet to attend the talks with the U.S, although he did not rule it out.
Iran on Saturday said it had received new proposals from the United States but suggested a wide gap remained between the sides. It was unclear whether either side had shifted stances on issues that derailed the last round of negotiations, including Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, its regional proxies and the Strait of Hormuz. "We're offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it," Mr. Trump said in a social media post Sunday, while also renewing his threats against Iran's infrastructure if a deal isn't reached.
This morning's weather: A chilly start to the work week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Highs will only reach the mid 60s today, 5 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will start with sunny skies, but clouds will build in through midday. A spotty shower is possible this afternoon. The wind will also kick up today, NW at 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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