Varela to appear in court, Chesapeake battery facility, soldier killed in Iraq: Sunrise Brief

Chesapeake City Council is set to vote on a proposed battery storage facility during Tuesday’s meeting. Proposed Mill Stone battery energy storage system in Chesapeake nears vote from city leaders The proposed Mill Stone Energy Center would be built on an approximately 31-acre portion of a larger property in the Hickory area. A battery energy storage system works by pulling power off the grid during off-peak hours, typically at night, and pushing it back onto the grid when demand is highest — during heat waves, winter storms, or other high-usage periods. Supporters say it could help prevent outages, while neighbors have raised concerns about fire safety and how close the site is to homes and schools. The Chesapeake Planning Commission previously voted 7-1 to recommend denial of a conditional use permit for the Mill Stone Energy Center. If approved, construction could begin as early as 2030, with operations potentially starting in 2031. Tuesday’s city council meeting is open to the public for comment.



The Navy reservist accused of killing his wife before fleeing the country returns to court on Tuesday. David Varela has been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a body in the death of Lina Guerra. In a hearing last month, a judge ruled that Varela should not be eligible for bond, calling Varela a danger to the community and a flight risk. Tuesday’s hearing will determine if the case moves to circuit court. Authorities believe Varela killed his wife, Guerra, in their downtown Norfolk apartment sometime between Jan. 15 and Feb. 5, 2026. Varela was identified through various electronic methods as the last person seen leaving the apartment, according to US Marshals. Varela took a flight to Hong Kong on Feb. 5 and was later arrested on April 15 while trying to board a flight to Russia from Hong Kong, prosecutors said.

