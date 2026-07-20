Varela to appear in court, Chesapeake battery facility, soldier killed in Iraq: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Varela to appear in court, Chesapeake battery facility, soldier killed in Iraq
Chesapeake City Council is set to vote on a proposed battery storage facility during Tuesday’s meeting.Proposed Mill Stone battery energy storage system in Chesapeake nears vote from city leaders
The proposed Mill Stone Energy Center would be built on an approximately 31-acre portion of a larger property in the Hickory area. A battery energy storage system works by pulling power off the grid during off-peak hours, typically at night, and pushing it back onto the grid when demand is highest — during heat waves, winter storms, or other high-usage periods.
Supporters say it could help prevent outages, while neighbors have raised concerns about fire safety and how close the site is to homes and schools. The Chesapeake Planning Commission previously voted 7-1 to recommend denial of a conditional use permit for the Mill Stone Energy Center.
If approved, construction could begin as early as 2030, with operations potentially starting in 2031. Tuesday’s city council meeting is open to the public for comment.
The Navy reservist accused of killing his wife before fleeing the country returns to court on Tuesday.
David Varela has been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a body in the death of Lina Guerra. In a hearing last month, a judge ruled that Varela should not be eligible for bond, calling Varela a danger to the community and a flight risk. Tuesday’s hearing will determine if the case moves to circuit court.
Authorities believe Varela killed his wife, Guerra, in their downtown Norfolk apartment sometime between Jan. 15 and Feb. 5, 2026. Varela was identified through various electronic methods as the last person seen leaving the apartment, according to US Marshals. Varela took a flight to Hong Kong on Feb. 5 and was later arrested on April 15 while trying to board a flight to Russia from Hong Kong, prosecutors said.
The United States conducted a new round of airstrikes early Monday targeting Iran after announcing the death of another American service member, AP reports.
The U.S. military said the service member was killed in Iraq on Saturday during the “controlled detonation” of a downed Iranian drone. The death came a day after two other U.S. service members were killed during ballistic missile and drone attacks on an American base in Jordan. One other service member remains missing, though the military said "unidentified remains" were found Sunday and were being evaluated.
The U.S. military’s Central Command announced a new round of strikes early Monday, now into their ninth straight night. Central Command said it targeted “Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites and communications networks.”
The latest attacks again showed how, step by step, the U.S. and Iran have inched closer to all-out war as last month’s interim deal meant to permanently end the fighting has crumbled and shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has largely stalled. Both sides have targeted civilian infrastructure relied on by millions of people.
This morning's weather: Several severe storm chances to start the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says not as hot today, but still humid. Highs will only reach the mid 80s, but it will feel more like the low 90s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.
Warming back to the 90s tomorrow, with the humidity it will feel like the triple digits. Another chance for showers and storms tomorrow, including a risk for severe storms.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
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