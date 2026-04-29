VB businesses can file claim, 26k Suffolk mail delays, King Charles III in U.S.: Sunrise Brief

Virginia Beach Oceanfront businesses that lost money when the city enforced an all-ages curfew for two nights earlier this month have the option to file a claim for negligence to potentially recover lost revenue. Virginia Beach Oceanfront businesses can file claims for lost revenue after recent all-ages curfew The 9:30 p.m. curfew was approved by the City Council on April 16 to make the Oceanfront safer after a pair of shootings this spring injured 14 people. The Virginia Beach Police Department enforced the curfew on April 17 and 18. Last Thursday, a judge halted the enforcement of a planned third night after several businesses sued the city, arguing the curfew violated their freedom of movement and ability to conduct business. Some businesses shuttered their doors or closed early as visitors steered clear of the resort area. Now, business owners who believe they experienced a financial loss can file a written notice with the city attorney’s office within six months. The notice must contain a description of what happened and why the claimant contends the city is responsible. The form has always existed and is used for the city’s self-insured portions of workers’ compensation and general liability claims. As of Monday, the city confirmed no businesses have filed claims citing the curfew. Tim Ritter, co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit Family Fun Experience Theatre on 16th Street, is considering filing a claim. He noted it is difficult to quantify the exact amount of lost profits. "I know we lost money hands down over those two weekends, but figuring out what we should have made is a little bit of an art to figuring out," Ritter said. Ritter believes it is important for the city to understand the overall losses, including the tax revenue that hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues would have generated.

An audit conducted by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG) reported numerous deficiencies at the Suffolk Post Office, prompting a local representative to call for reforms. The audit was conducted during the week of Feb. 9, 2026, focusing on four delivery units in Virginia, with three in Hampton Roads: The Norfolk Sorting and Delivery Center, the Suffolk Post Office and the Virginia Beach Post Office. All of these branches had delayed mail as a reported deficiency. According to the USPS OIG audit, 26,430 delayed pieces of mail were identified at the Suffolk Post Office. 17,564 letters, 8,840 flats and 26 packages comprised the delayed pieces of mail at the Suffolk facility. The new audit reveals why residents in the Hollywood community experienced delays firsthand. Eloise Cheeks has called the neighborhood home since 1999. When News 3 first spoke with her in October 2025, her mail was arriving late, if at all. Cheeks was not surprised to hear the audit's findings. She said she was even charged a late fee on a bill that arrived late due to postal delays. "I saw on the bill, they added a charge due to late payments, I sent them the bill paid it and sent it back with a note. I’m not responsible for postal service," Cheeks said. A spokesperson with the Office of the Inspector General said a report with recommendations will be released to the Postal Service in early summer. In response to the audit’s findings, Rep. Jen Kiggans penned a letter to the USPS Virginia District Manager, Anthony Impronto, to urge for reforms at the Suffolk Post Office. "I expect management to address these deficiencies and I look forward to reviewing the final report from USPS OIG. I’m hoping that my letter to District Manager Impronto conveys the seriousness of these issues and helps ensure they are addressed without delay,” Kiggans said.