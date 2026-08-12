VB golf course sold, Chesapeake animal cruelty registry, Trump vaccination order: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia Beach city council on Tuesday voted 9-2 to sell the Virginia Beach National Golf Course to Dragas Companies. Virginia Beach city council votes 9-2 to approve golf course sale after hours of heated discussion A testy public hearing drew dozens of community members to the council meeting with many urging the Virginia Beach City Council to vote no or delay the project. The council voted to approve the sale of the 350-acre property to Dragas Companies. Dragas Companies proposed to build more than 650 homes on the property. The plan would keep a public golf course, though part of the course would have to be reconfigured. The deal has drawn controversy. Dragas would pay $18 million for the property, and that money would be reinvested into the golf course. The developer would also contribute another $18 million for golf course improvements. Council members will still have to sign off on rezoning the land for housing. Council member Jennifer Rouse said she made sure the developer will have to release a figure of how much affordable housing the development will include before rezoning could be approved. If Dragas submits a rezoning application for the housing by Sept. 1, that part of the project could be in front of the city council in December.

Chesapeake City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to implement the region's first animal cruelty registry. Chesapeake City Council to vote on first animal cruelty registry in Hampton Roads The registry proposal, championed by Councilwoman Amanda Newins, will create an online database accessible through the city's Animal Services website. The system will list anyone convicted of felony animal cruelty crimes, including their name, address at the time of conviction, conviction date, and the specific Virginia code section violated. "It'll be an online resource that will note anyone who's been convicted of a felony relating to animal cruelty," Newins said. "So that way rescues, fosters, shelters, anyone can have access to it to see if someone's been convicted before they adopt an animal out to them potentially." The registry will function similarly to other public safety databases, with the information accessible to anyone through the city's website. Newins hopes other Hampton Roads cities will consider implementing similar registries to further protect animals throughout the region.