VB golf course sold, Chesapeake animal cruelty registry, Trump vaccination order: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: VB golf course sold, Chesapeake animal cruelty registry, Trump vaccination order
The Virginia Beach city council on Tuesday voted 9-2 to sell the Virginia Beach National Golf Course to Dragas Companies.Virginia Beach city council votes 9-2 to approve golf course sale after hours of heated discussion
A testy public hearing drew dozens of community members to the council meeting with many urging the Virginia Beach City Council to vote no or delay the project. The council voted to approve the sale of the 350-acre property to Dragas Companies. Dragas Companies proposed to build more than 650 homes on the property. The plan would keep a public golf course, though part of the course would have to be reconfigured.
The deal has drawn controversy. Dragas would pay $18 million for the property, and that money would be reinvested into the golf course. The developer would also contribute another $18 million for golf course improvements.
Council members will still have to sign off on rezoning the land for housing. Council member Jennifer Rouse said she made sure the developer will have to release a figure of how much affordable housing the development will include before rezoning could be approved. If Dragas submits a rezoning application for the housing by Sept. 1, that part of the project could be in front of the city council in December.
Chesapeake City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to implement the region's first animal cruelty registry.Chesapeake City Council to vote on first animal cruelty registry in Hampton Roads
The registry proposal, championed by Councilwoman Amanda Newins, will create an online database accessible through the city's Animal Services website. The system will list anyone convicted of felony animal cruelty crimes, including their name, address at the time of conviction, conviction date, and the specific Virginia code section violated.
"It'll be an online resource that will note anyone who's been convicted of a felony relating to animal cruelty," Newins said. "So that way rescues, fosters, shelters, anyone can have access to it to see if someone's been convicted before they adopt an animal out to them potentially."
The registry will function similarly to other public safety databases, with the information accessible to anyone through the city's website. Newins hopes other Hampton Roads cities will consider implementing similar registries to further protect animals throughout the region.
President Donald Trump's executive order directing that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine eventually be split into three separate shots — and that childhood vaccines be given at separate medical visits — is drawing sharp criticism from doctors and politicians on both sides of the aisle.
Public health experts say the proposed changes are not backed by science and would create a logistical challenge that could increase the risk of children becoming infected with vaccine-preventable diseases before returning for a follow-up visit. Additionally, the three separate shots have yet to be formulated. “We currently don't have formulations for the individual measles, mumps or rubella,” Scripps News medical contributor Dr. Omer Awan said. “It exists as a combination vaccine.”
The executive order has also drawn pushback from within the Republican Party. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician, said the order would only force children to receive more shots for the same protection the MMR vaccine already provides. “Vaccines are overwhelmingly safe. Vaccines are effective. Vaccines DO NOT cause autism," Cassidy said in a statement.
Trump's executive order is not law. States, not the federal government, hold authority over vaccine requirements for school-aged children. Trump has also said vaccine decisions will remain up to parents.
This morning's weather: A few breaks from the heat and humidity
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says a small drop in the heat and humidity today but still feeling like summer. Highs will struggle to reach 90 with an afternoon heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a stray shower/storm possible.
Heating up again tomorrow. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see a mix of sun & clouds with a stray shower/storm possible. Rain chances will increase for Friday as a cold front moves through. Expect scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. It will still be hot & humid on Friday, but nicer weather moves in for the weekend.
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