VB golf course vote, 3 teens in court for OBX shooting, Israel rejects Gaza plan: Sunrise Brief

Virginia Beach City Council is set to vote Tuesday on the proposed sale of Virginia Beach National Golf Course to Dragas Companies. Virginia Beach City Council to decide fate of National Golf Course in Tuesday's high-stakes vote The future of the roughly 350-acre property has been debated for months. Dragas Companies says it wants to keep the 18-hole golf course public while investing millions of dollars into renovations and adding 659 homes to part of the property. "It's about ensuring that this public asset fulfills its full potential and broadly serves all citizens," Helen Dragas, CEO of Dragas Companies, said. The proposal comes after the city received information about the condition of the golf course and the millions of dollars in capital repairs it would need. Dragas says its plan would invest roughly $38 million into the property while also adding new housing. The proposed sale has faced pushback from some neighbors, and a federal lawsuit was filed last month seeking to block the deal. This will not be a simple majority vote. Because of the requirements for selling city-owned property, a supermajority is needed — meaning at least 9 members of the 11-member City Council must vote yes for the sale to move forward.

Three teenagers accused in the killing of a 19-year-old on the Outer Banks are set to be back in Dare County Court One year since Avalon Pier murder: mom pushes for justice, case remains in court 17-year-old Henry Hargis, 17-year-old Kayden Lindsey and 18-year-old Zachary Rose are all charged with first-degree murder in the death of Zane Hughes. Hughes was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Avalon Fishing Pier in Kill Devil Hills on July 31 last year. Prosecutors have said Hargis is accused of pulling the trigger, while Lindsey and Rose are accused of being accessories. Hargis and Rose remain in custody. Lindsey was released in December on $500,000 secured bond and made to wear an ankle monitor. As of July, a trial date had not been set. Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden previously said in a statement sent to News 3, “These are serious cases and they take time. Mistakes made in the process could result in the cases coming back on appeal, and no one wants that. You are absolutely correct, we still do not have the autopsy for the victim Zane Hughes. We obviously can't try, or set for trial, the cases of three defendants charged in Zane's murder until we have the autopsy. I am as anxious as anyone to set these cases for trial."