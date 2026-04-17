VB imposes Oceanfront curfew, Varela back in U.S., Israel and Lebanon ceasefire: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia Beach City Council voted 10-1 on Thursday to impose a 9:30 p.m. curfew in the area for Friday and Saturday, then the following Friday in April following another violent weekend that left eight people hurt from a shooting. VB Curfew for everyone The curfew will apply to everyone — not just minors. It will last from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The curfew was proposed at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate argued in favor of the curfew during a city council special work session held on Thursday. He claimed that the shootings still happened despite officers being visibly present around the Oceanfront. "If we wait for a fatality, we have already failed. Oceanfront should be a sanctuary, it shouldn't be a hunting ground," Neudigate said. "It's not about restriction, it's about survival." The curfew would include areas from Rudee Loop to 31st Street, with exceptions for diners, hotel guests or attendees of other designated events in the area. A full list of exemptions as of Thursday night can be found here. “If you have a hotel room, if you’re leaving a restaurant going home, if you’re coming from an event going someplace — it’s again limited to the geographic area,” Councilman Worth Remick previously told News 3. “It starts at 9 p.m., but there’s a lot of exceptions. It’s not blanket-wide.” During the city council work session on Thursday, Neudigate confirmed a third arrest has been made in connection with the April 11 Oceanfront shooting. Details on this suspect were not shared during the meeting. 18-year-old Jamya Williams of Henrico County was arrested after being found shot, and 18-year-old Isaiah Charity of Richmond turned himself in.

A 38-year-old Navy Reservist accused of murdering his wife and hiding her body in a freezer is back on United States soil after a WTKR investigation helped expose him in Hong Kong. Accused murderer who spoke to WTRK from Hong Kong while on the run is back on US soil David Varela was arrested Wednesday. Homeland Security and the Director of the FBI Kash Patel tweeted about his apprehension, with Homeland Security sharing a picture of him in custody. Varela faces first-degree murder charges in the death of his wife, Lina Guerra. Authorities accuse Varela of killing Guerra and putting her body into a freezer inside the ICON apartment the couple shared. Her family last heard from her in mid-January. WTKR Investigative Reporter Margaret Kavanagh spoke to Varela while he was on the run Friday. He shockingly answered the phone call while he was in Hong Kong. We asked him about being accused of killing Guerra. Experts and officials previously told WTKR it would be extremely difficult to get Varela back to the U.S. due to the suspension of an extradition treaty with Hong Kong. Several media outlets in Hong Kong aired our investigation. It’s unclear how and why, but Varela was sent back to the US. "The new steps Mr. Varela will have his first appearance in federal court in San Francisco on his federal charges for the Eastern District of Virginia. He will then be flown across the country by federal authorities who will then put him in a position where the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Norfolk court system can start the proceedings in our case," Ramin Fatehi said. Through a translator, we continue to speak to Lina’s family. "Lina will now have justice. She won't return to us, but this will take the weight off of us. We thank you and give gratitude to you Margaret,” Paola Ramirez said.