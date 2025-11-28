VB nursing home stays open, Marcy St. shooting, deadly Nat. Guard attack update: Sunrise Brief

The Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation Center was set to shut down after violations led to its provider agreement being terminated in August; however, they are now operating under strict conditions, according to state documents.

Virginia Beach nursing facility still operating under state consent agreement

The center is limited to 10 residents unless the health department authorizes more, and it must cooperate with ongoing inspections. Under the agreement, the facility has 45 days to retrain staff, assess all resident needs, update internal policies, and submit those documents to the state. It must also correct previously cited deficiencies and train staff on anti-elopement procedures.

The nursing home received notice that its Medicare and Medicaid provider agreements were terminated on Aug. 27 due to a series of alleged violations, WTVR reports. Some of the violations the nursing home is accused of led to residents being hospitalized. It was the first time in at least the last three years that a Virginia nursing home has become federally decertified, according to the state Medicaid agency, and it's a measure that the government views as a "last resort" when problems persist at a facility without remedy.

The consent agreement states that the center’s license expires Dec. 31 — Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation must submit its renewal application by Dec. 1 for state officials to review.

