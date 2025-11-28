VB nursing home stays open, Marcy St. shooting, deadly Nat. Guard attack update: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VB nursing home stays open, Marcy St. shooting, deadly Nat. Guard attack update
The Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation Center was set to shut down after violations led to its provider agreement being terminated in August; however, they are now operating under strict conditions, according to state documents.Virginia Beach nursing facility still operating under state consent agreement
The center is limited to 10 residents unless the health department authorizes more, and it must cooperate with ongoing inspections. Under the agreement, the facility has 45 days to retrain staff, assess all resident needs, update internal policies, and submit those documents to the state. It must also correct previously cited deficiencies and train staff on anti-elopement procedures.
The nursing home received notice that its Medicare and Medicaid provider agreements were terminated on Aug. 27 due to a series of alleged violations, WTVR reports. Some of the violations the nursing home is accused of led to residents being hospitalized. It was the first time in at least the last three years that a Virginia nursing home has become federally decertified, according to the state Medicaid agency, and it's a measure that the government views as a "last resort" when problems persist at a facility without remedy.
The consent agreement states that the center’s license expires Dec. 31 — Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation must submit its renewal application by Dec. 1 for state officials to review.
A man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Thursday morning, according to Norfolk police.
Around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 7200 Block of Marcy Street. A man with serious injuries was found at the scene, he was hospitalized as a result, according to Norfolk police. The shooting was reported to have taken place at a residence in the area.
Video taken by News 3 at the scene shows a door that appears to have been hit by multiple gunshots. As of Friday morning, there is no update on the man’s condition or information about a possible suspect. Norfolk police say the incident is still being investigated.
President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom has died after being wounded in a shooting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Beckstrom and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were shot with abrupt close-range gunfire on Wednesday. Wolfe remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to officials.
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Thursday the suspect in the shooting, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, drove from Washington state to carry out the attack, using a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver. Lakanwal is charged with assault with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Officials said the charges may be upgraded. It was too early to discuss a motive, Pirro said.
Officials said Lakanwal settled in the U.S. during Operation Allies Welcome, an Afghan resettlement program that ran during the Biden administration and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. He lived in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five children, according to his landlord. Lakanwal worked “as a member of a partner force in Kandahar,” CIA Director John Ratcliffe said. That partnership "ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation" from the country.
This morning's weather: Temperatures drop, sun keeps shining
Forecaster Derrah Getter says we’re off to a cool start this weekend with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning. High temperatures this afternoon reach the middle 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine all day long.
Saturday will be cool and sunny. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s, and highs will be in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly dry and sunny, but there will be a slight chance of showers in the evening. Temperatures will be warmer with lows near 40 and highs in the 60s.
For the latest weather updates, watch Derrah live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.