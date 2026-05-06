VB Oceanfront parking, NOODLE tickets free, USS Truxtun dodges Iranian threats: Sunrise Brief

More than a month after paid parking began at the Oceanfront, thousands of residents have applied for the city’s free parking voucher program, though many still aren’t aware it exists. 9,000 apply in first month of Virginia Beach $50 parking voucher program The city now offers Virginia Beach residents up to $50 in free parking through a voucher system, but participation is still growing. Brent Mills, a Virginia Beach resident who visits the Oceanfront several times a month, said paying to park is his biggest frustration. Mills said he often comes to ride his Onewheel near the boardwalk and grab lunch, but parking costs can add up quickly. “Today I’ve had $18.50 — it gives me five hours,” he said. Parking rates remain relatively unchanged for stays up to three hours, costing about $6. In the past, residents were limited to three hours of on-street parking. That limit has been removed this year, allowing for longer stays at a higher rate. City officials say higher parking rates for longer-term parking are meant to encourage drivers to move their cars off street parking and into garages or lots, where rates can be lower. According to City Parking Administrator John Crawford, more than 9,000 people have applied for the program so far, with about 4,000 applicants approved. The applications are processed through HONK. Once approved, applicants receive an email with a link to accept the voucher. Crawford said about 2,000 people have accepted their vouchers so far, but he expects participation to grow. “I think you’ll see that more and more as people use it and like it, they’re going to talk to more people about it, so the word will spread,” he said.

NOODLE — The Thinkers Convention will be free for all attendees, according to an announcement made on Tuesday. NOODLE — The Thinkers Convention to be free for attendees The convention is scheduled to run from May 22 to 23 at Victory Landing Park. Click here to register for free tickets for the event. Any ticket previously purchased will remain valid — refunds will be automatically distributed. The convention will feature panel discussions and a music festival. Chance The Rapper, CeeLo Green and Aloe Blacc are among the performers slated for this event. The event will also feature speakers such as Youtubers Rhett & Link, FUBU CEO Daymond John and aerospace engineer/entrepreneur Aisha Bowe. Hampton Roads native Nathaniel "FamLay" Johnson is the creative mind behind the convention through his company, Global Music Touring. "By removing the cost barrier, in partnership with Entrepreneur Daymond John, we are ensuring that everyone in the community can benefit from this exceptional learning and networking experience," a press release sent to News 3 reads. Organizers and city leaders say the impact will not stop after one weekend, focusing on a long-term vision centered on innovation beyond just entertainment. "This is not for 2026, this is for the next 10 years of Newport News," Mayor Philip Jones said.