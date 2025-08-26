VBCPS insurance hike, suspected cockfighting ring, Israel strikes Gaza hospital: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VBCPS insurance hike, suspected cockfighting ring, Israel strikes Gaza hospital
Some Virginia Beach City Public School employees are rallying amid a planned health care insurance premium increase, which was announced weeks before the first day of school on Monday.Security, cell phone ban, healthcare discussed by VBPS as new school year begins
The school district has welcomed back around 64,500 students for the new school year, several teachers and staff were also excited to be back. However, many still had questions about a new increase in their healthcare options that are set to take effect January 2026. This is something Superintendent Dr. Donald Robertson says will be addressed at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
In response to growing concerns, Dr. Robertson said “staff must know how we calculate compensation, and health care is a part of compensation." Per-pay period rates for current employees and monthly rates for retirees are set to increase come Jan. 1, 2026 — in some instances, the increase exceeds $200.
More than 200 birds have been seized by Virginia Beach police connected to what they say is a suspected cockfighting ring, according to a release.Virginia Beach police seize 213 birds in suspected cockfighting ring
The seizure took place on Aug. 22 in the 200 Block of Princess Anne Road. In total, 213 birds were surrendered by the homeowner, which included 36 adult roosters. Two injured birds were humanely euthanized, police say. These seizures were spurred by complaints made about aggressive dogs loose on the property, VBPD surveillance revealed that there was also a large number of birds kept there.
The birds, which are in the custody of the VBPD Animal Services Bureau, will now undergo testing to "determine their health and fate," police said. There have been no charges filed as of Monday afternoon, and police said they will share more information as the investigation unfolds.
Israel struck one of the main hospitals in the Gaza Strip twice on Monday, killing at least 20 people and wounding around 80 more, local health workers said.Five journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
Following the first strike on the hospital, journalists and rescue workers rushed to the scene — some of which died during the second strike. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the strike was a “tragic mishap” and that the military was investigating. Five journalists were killed, including 33-year-old Mariam Dagga, an Associated Press reporter who covered doctors struggling to save children from starvation.
Israel has attacked hospitals multiple times throughout the war, asserting that Hamas embeds itself in and around the facilities, though Israeli officials rarely provide evidence. When asked about the strike, President Donald Trump initially said he was not aware of it before saying: “I’m not happy about it. I don’t want to see it.”
This morning's weather: Cooler temperatures expected this week
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says today will start off with mainly cloudy skies as a cold front makes its way offshore. Temperatures near the coastline start out in the low 70s (60s and some 50s inland), with cooler and drier air continuing to drain into the region. High temperatures reach the low 80s, with winds out of the NE at 5-15 mph.
We'll see some partly cloudy skies later today as dew points plumet into the 50s, bringing a comfortable feel to the afternoon air. Surf height will be between 2-3 feet, along with another high risk for rip currents. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.
