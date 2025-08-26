VBCPS insurance hike, suspected cockfighting ring, Israel strikes Gaza hospital: Sunrise Brief

Some Virginia Beach City Public School employees are rallying amid a planned health care insurance premium increase, which was announced weeks before the first day of school on Monday. Security, cell phone ban, healthcare discussed by VBPS as new school year begins The school district has welcomed back around 64,500 students for the new school year, several teachers and staff were also excited to be back. However, many still had questions about a new increase in their healthcare options that are set to take effect January 2026. This is something Superintendent Dr. Donald Robertson says will be addressed at Wednesday’s school board meeting. In response to growing concerns, Dr. Robertson said “staff must know how we calculate compensation, and health care is a part of compensation." Per-pay period rates for current employees and monthly rates for retirees are set to increase come Jan. 1, 2026 — in some instances, the increase exceeds $200.

More than 200 birds have been seized by Virginia Beach police connected to what they say is a suspected cockfighting ring, according to a release. Virginia Beach police seize 213 birds in suspected cockfighting ring The seizure took place on Aug. 22 in the 200 Block of Princess Anne Road. In total, 213 birds were surrendered by the homeowner, which included 36 adult roosters. Two injured birds were humanely euthanized, police say. These seizures were spurred by complaints made about aggressive dogs loose on the property, VBPD surveillance revealed that there was also a large number of birds kept there. The birds, which are in the custody of the VBPD Animal Services Bureau, will now undergo testing to "determine their health and fate," police said. There have been no charges filed as of Monday afternoon, and police said they will share more information as the investigation unfolds.

