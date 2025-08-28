VBCPS insurance update, Portsmouth restaurant ordinance, Minn. school shooting: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia Beach School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday to address a significant increase in health insurance premiums for school employees — which is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026. VB school leaders discuss health insurance hike for staff School superintendent Dr. Donald Robertson said he was not informed of the finalized future rates until the end of July. Employees were informed about the insurance premium hike on Aug. 7, with increases ranging from $33 to over $200 per paycheck. When News 3 asked Robertson if more could have been done to prepare employees for this increase, he said "with hindsight, that wasn't enough." On the other hand, Heather Sipe of the Virginia Beach Education Association was concerned about the timing of this announcement, saying "July 1 is the cutoff for staff to be able to go to other divisions in our area without penalty, and this information was kept until August.” A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of school employees against the school superintendent by Tim Anderson, a candidate for Virginia House District 97. Going forward, Robertson indicated that he and the school board would likely explore options to assist staff with the increased costs in the upcoming months, such as a possible stipend.



In a 5-2 vote, the Portsmouth City Council approved updates to its entertainment ordinance on Tuesday, adding new rules for restaurants to stay open late. Portsmouth restaurants face new rules: Entertainment permits now required for late hours Under the new ordinance, restaurants can operate from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. without an entertainment permit — establishments that want to stay open until 2 a.m. must now obtain a special entertainment permit. Any venue with more than two documented police responses in a 12-month period may face city council review or permit revocation. Violations could result in temporary closures. Restaurants with revoked permits may face a six-month ban and a review of their alcohol licenses if they are suspended, revoked or surrendered. Renata Brown, owner of Bar 9, said these rules could discourage business for local restaurants, adding that “I should be able to hang out and come in and do what I want to do, to what time I want to do it, without anybody putting a curfew on me.”

