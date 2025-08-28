VBCPS insurance update, Portsmouth restaurant ordinance, Minn. school shooting: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VBCPS insurance update, Portsmouth restaurant ordinance, Minn. school shooting
The Virginia Beach School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday to address a significant increase in health insurance premiums for school employees — which is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.VB school leaders discuss health insurance hike for staff
School superintendent Dr. Donald Robertson said he was not informed of the finalized future rates until the end of July. Employees were informed about the insurance premium hike on Aug. 7, with increases ranging from $33 to over $200 per paycheck. When News 3 asked Robertson if more could have been done to prepare employees for this increase, he said "with hindsight, that wasn't enough."
On the other hand, Heather Sipe of the Virginia Beach Education Association was concerned about the timing of this announcement, saying "July 1 is the cutoff for staff to be able to go to other divisions in our area without penalty, and this information was kept until August.” A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of school employees against the school superintendent by Tim Anderson, a candidate for Virginia House District 97.
Going forward, Robertson indicated that he and the school board would likely explore options to assist staff with the increased costs in the upcoming months, such as a possible stipend.
In a 5-2 vote, the Portsmouth City Council approved updates to its entertainment ordinance on Tuesday, adding new rules for restaurants to stay open late.Portsmouth restaurants face new rules: Entertainment permits now required for late hours
Under the new ordinance, restaurants can operate from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. without an entertainment permit — establishments that want to stay open until 2 a.m. must now obtain a special entertainment permit. Any venue with more than two documented police responses in a 12-month period may face city council review or permit revocation.
Violations could result in temporary closures. Restaurants with revoked permits may face a six-month ban and a review of their alcohol licenses if they are suspended, revoked or surrendered.
Renata Brown, owner of Bar 9, said these rules could discourage business for local restaurants, adding that “I should be able to hang out and come in and do what I want to do, to what time I want to do it, without anybody putting a curfew on me.”
Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed and 17 others injured Wednesday when a gunman opened fire during an all-school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, police said.FBI investigating Catholic school shooting as an act of terror and hate crime
The injured include 14 children between the ages of 6 and 15 and three adults in their 80s. At least eight of the injured children, as well as two of the injured adults, were being treated at the nearby Hennepin Healthcare trauma hospital — officials said those injured are expected to recover. A vigil for victims of the shooting began later on Wednesday at the nearby Holy Angels Academy.
Local police identified the shooter as Robin Westman and said the gunman acted alone before taking their own life. Westman was armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, according to police. Officials say all of the firearms used in the incident were recently purchased legally. The FBI said it is investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism — a motive has not been revealed by officials yet.
This morning's weather: Another nice day with low humidity
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its another beautiful day today! Highs will return to near 80, with low humidity (for August). We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with very low rain chances.
Nice again tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s, closer to normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with very low rain chances and light wind.
Highs will drop to the upper 70s this weekend with a bit more humidity. A stationary front will linger to our south and may be close enough to throw a few showers our way.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
