VBPD officer bond hearing, Virginia International Tattoo, Trump tariff lawsuit: Sunrise Brief

A Virginia Beach police officer, who was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a minor, appeared in court on Wednesday. Anthony Paul, 40, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of felony custodial indecent liberties, a VBPD spokesperson confirmed to WTKR News 3.

The allegations came to light on April 11 when a man told a VBPD sergeant that when he was 16 years old, Paul touched him underneath his clothing more than one time during sleepovers, a criminal complaint says. He said this happened while he was at Paul’s Virginia Beach home under his supervision. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly happened in March 2019 through August 2019.

Paul is on administrative duty and remains employed, though his "police powers" have been stripped while the investigation unfolds, VBPD said.

Paul appeared in court on Wednesday for a bond hearing. The defense attorney argued that Paul turned himself in, has family in the area, is a Navy veteran, and is concerned for his safety as a police officer in jail. Court docs say the judge ruled that the former VBPD officer is eligible for bond — but, he will stay in custody until Monday because the Commonwealth's Attorney plans to appeal the ruling.