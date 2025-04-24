VBPD officer bond hearing, Virginia International Tattoo, Trump tariff lawsuit: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VBPD officer bond hearing, Virginia International Tattoo, Trump tariff lawsuit
A Virginia Beach police officer, who was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a minor, appeared in court on Wednesday. Anthony Paul, 40, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of felony custodial indecent liberties, a VBPD spokesperson confirmed to WTKR News 3.VBPD officer arrested, accused of sexually abusing minor during sleepovers
The allegations came to light on April 11 when a man told a VBPD sergeant that when he was 16 years old, Paul touched him underneath his clothing more than one time during sleepovers, a criminal complaint says. He said this happened while he was at Paul’s Virginia Beach home under his supervision. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly happened in March 2019 through August 2019.
Paul is on administrative duty and remains employed, though his "police powers" have been stripped while the investigation unfolds, VBPD said.
Paul appeared in court on Wednesday for a bond hearing. The defense attorney argued that Paul turned himself in, has family in the area, is a Navy veteran, and is concerned for his safety as a police officer in jail. Court docs say the judge ruled that the former VBPD officer is eligible for bond — but, he will stay in custody until Monday because the Commonwealth's Attorney plans to appeal the ruling.
The 2025 Virginia International Tattoo will perform at the Norfolk Scope Arena from Thursday to Sunday. This year, the performances will pay tribute to the 250th anniversary of the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps.Virginia International Tattoo coming to Norfolk this week on Coast Live
The shows will take place each night at 7:30 p.m., except for Sunday, when the performance will begin at 2:30 p.m. Over 800 civilian and military performers from seven nations will unite to honor and celebrate the centuries of sacrifice made by American service members.
Returning favorites include Norway’s spectacular Band and Drill Team of His Majesty the King’s Guard, the rousing Massed Pipes and Drums from four nations and the nimble OzScot Australia Highland Dancers. Exciting new performers include the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Central Band in their first trip to the United States. There will also be a Parade of Nations held on Saturday, with an International Festival Village set up at Town Point Park.
12 Democratic state Attorneys General have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and other administration officials on Wednesday. They have alleged that the president's sudden tariff policies are unconstitutional.US economic volatility leads to growing pessimism, yet signs of recovery emerge
The suit, which names as defendants President Trump, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Peter Flores and the United States government, charges that President Trump's tariff orders violate the separation of powers laid out in the Constitution. “The president does not have the power to raise taxes on a whim, but that’s exactly what President Trump has been doing with these tariffs,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement on the new suit.
Stocks held on to gains made Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.15%, the S&P 500 gained 1.57% and the Nasdaq was up 2.5%. However, a Gallup poll revealed that 53% of Americans believe their personal financial situations are worsening, marking a record high and the first time since 2001 that a majority have expressed such concerns. In a related development, President Trump indicated that tariffs on China, which are currently set at 145%, may soon be reduced.
This morning's weather: Mostly sunny, warm day, showers and storms moving in
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got some very nice weather today! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s (near normal for this time of year).
We will warm to the upper 70s on Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers are possible as a warm front lifts to our north.
Showers and storms are likely on Saturday as a cold front moves in. The biggest rain chances will be in the afternoon to evening. Highs will warm to near 80 on Saturday and the wind will pick up.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
