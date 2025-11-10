VENA benefits paused, NC SNAP update, tentative deal to end the gov. shutdown: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VENA benefits paused, NC SNAP update, tentative deal to end the gov. shutdown
The Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program will be paused after federal officials announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be paid partially this week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture directed states to issue 65% of monthly SNAP benefits in November. Virginia officials said that payment is expected to process by Thursday, Nov. 13, for more than 850,000 recipients. Earlier this month, Virginia provided 25% of typical November benefits through VENA to prevent gaps in aid; with the new federal payment, households will receive a combined 90% of a normal month’s benefits.
“Our top priority has been to ensure that every Virginian facing food insecurity knows that we are doing everything in our ability to provide food assistance,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.
Janet V. Kelly, secretary of Health and Human Resources, claimed that this approach balances urgent need with fiscal responsibility and credited the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) with moving quickly to adjust to updated guidance.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) says it has paused plans to issue full SNAP benefits following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Friday.
NCDHHS' partial payments equaled about 65% of normal benefits for more than 586,000 households. Families that typically receive the maximum amount saw their payments reduced by 35%, while those receiving smaller amounts experienced deeper cuts. The agency says it will resume distributing full benefits as soon as it receives authorization from the federal government.
“This is about a basic necessity — food — being caught in the middle of political chaos,” Gov. Josh Stein said in a statement Saturday. “The hard-working people and families who rely on SNAP benefits deserve certainty, not confusion about whether they’ll be able to put meals on the table this weekend and the rest of the month.”
Stein urged federal leaders to reach a “swift resolution” so families can receive the assistance they need. He also announced that private partners have contributed nearly $22 million to support local food banks across the state.
A bipartisan deal to end the government shutdown cleared a key hurdle in the Senate on Sunday night, receiving the 60 votes needed to move toward final passage.
The agreement was led by Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine, along with Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both moderate Democrats from New Hampshire. The final vote was 60–40, with most Republicans voting in favor, joined by a group of Democrats who had been holding out. Several Democrats — along with independent Sen. Bernie Sanders — still opposed the deal, and GOP Sen. Rand Paul also voted no.
The deal would fund the government through Jan. 30, setting up another deadline early next year. It also guarantees a December vote on an Affordable Care Act measure selected by Democrats, and advances a bipartisan minibus to reverse shutdown-related workforce cuts, restore back pay and guard against similar disruptions in the future. It also includes full SNAP funding through fiscal year 2026.
With cloture invoked, the Senate now moves into limited debate before a final vote, which would only require a simple majority. If approved, the package would then head to the House — where Speaker Mike Johnson has not yet said whether he supports the framework — before reaching President Donald Trump’s desk.
This morning's weather: Rainy, with an overnight drop in temperatures expected
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says this morning will start out cloudy with showers possible. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 50s and remain the same for most of the day, with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Morning clouds and showers will give way to
some sunshine during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the WNW at 10-15 mph.
Overnight temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s to low 30s, with mid 30s along the immediate shoreline. A Freeze Warning is in effect through tomorrow morning for most of the region, make sure to bring sensitive plants inside. Some wet snow showers (yes, snow!) and flurries are possible late tonight, no accumulation is expected.
For the latest weather updates, watch Tony live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.