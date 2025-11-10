VENA benefits paused, NC SNAP update, tentative deal to end the gov. shutdown: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program will be paused after federal officials announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be paid partially this week. The U.S. Department of Agriculture directed states to issue 65% of monthly SNAP benefits in November. Virginia officials said that payment is expected to process by Thursday, Nov. 13, for more than 850,000 recipients. Earlier this month, Virginia provided 25% of typical November benefits through VENA to prevent gaps in aid; with the new federal payment, households will receive a combined 90% of a normal month’s benefits. “Our top priority has been to ensure that every Virginian facing food insecurity knows that we are doing everything in our ability to provide food assistance,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. Janet V. Kelly, secretary of Health and Human Resources, claimed that this approach balances urgent need with fiscal responsibility and credited the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) with moving quickly to adjust to updated guidance.



The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) says it has paused plans to issue full SNAP benefits following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Friday. NCDHHS' partial payments equaled about 65% of normal benefits for more than 586,000 households. Families that typically receive the maximum amount saw their payments reduced by 35%, while those receiving smaller amounts experienced deeper cuts. The agency says it will resume distributing full benefits as soon as it receives authorization from the federal government. “This is about a basic necessity — food — being caught in the middle of political chaos,” Gov. Josh Stein said in a statement Saturday. “The hard-working people and families who rely on SNAP benefits deserve certainty, not confusion about whether they’ll be able to put meals on the table this weekend and the rest of the month.” Stein urged federal leaders to reach a “swift resolution” so families can receive the assistance they need. He also announced that private partners have contributed nearly $22 million to support local food banks across the state.

