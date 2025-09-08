Vice mayor memorial, vehicle connected to deadly attack, Jerusalem shooting: Sunrise Brief

A memorial for Vice Mayor Dr. John De Triquet, who died almost two weeks ago, will be held at City Hall on Monday.

Chesapeake Mayor reacts to the death of longtime vice mayor and friend

The memorial is open to the public, with doors opening at 2:45 p.m. — the service starts at 3 p.m. De Triquet served the city for around three decades. He was elected to city council in 1994 and later elevated to the vice mayorship in 2001.

"A person who's willing to listen to all sides, a person who had conviction, integrity, a person that wanted to serve others, and he did that for so many years serving on city council," Chesapeake Mayor Rick West said.

In addition to his career in public service, De Triquet worked at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters for decades as a pediatric specialist. The city of Chesapeake plans to fill the vacant vice mayor position with an interim appointment chosen from current city council members within the next month.

