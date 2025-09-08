Vice mayor memorial, vehicle connected to deadly attack, Jerusalem shooting: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Vice mayor memorial, vehicle connected to deadly attack, Jerusalem shooting
A memorial for Vice Mayor Dr. John De Triquet, who died almost two weeks ago, will be held at City Hall on Monday.
The memorial is open to the public, with doors opening at 2:45 p.m. — the service starts at 3 p.m. De Triquet served the city for around three decades. He was elected to city council in 1994 and later elevated to the vice mayorship in 2001.
"A person who's willing to listen to all sides, a person who had conviction, integrity, a person that wanted to serve others, and he did that for so many years serving on city council," Chesapeake Mayor Rick West said.
In addition to his career in public service, De Triquet worked at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters for decades as a pediatric specialist. The city of Chesapeake plans to fill the vacant vice mayor position with an interim appointment chosen from current city council members within the next month.
A shooting in Portsmouth early Saturday morning left one person dead and three others injured, according to police — officers are now searching for a vehicle connected to the incident.
Around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Dahlia and Manly Streets, between Portsmouth Boulevard and Elliott Avenue. When they arrived, police found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced one victim dead at the scene, according to police. The three other victims were taken to a local hospital — their conditions have not been released.
Detectives with the Major Crime Unit say they are searching for a silver or gray 2025 Kia K4 sedan with an unknown license plate number. Police say the vehicle’s front passenger door has permanent damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536.
As of Monday morning, at least five people are dead in connection with a shooting attack in Jerusalem, Israeli emergency services say.
Paramedics say two attackers had opened fire at a bus stop. This took place during rush hour at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem. Around fifteen others were hurt during the attack — a security officer and civilian returned fire and killed the attackers, police said.
In a statement, Israeli police said the two attackers arrived by vehicle at the Ramot Junction. “Large police forces, under the command of the District Commander, are securing the area. Police bomb disposal units are ensuring the area is safe, while forensic teams are gathering evidence,” the police statement continued.
This morning's weather: Several days in the 70s this week, scattered showers and windy
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says Look for a mix of clouds today with highs in the mid 70s, below normal for this time of year. It will be windy today with a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers and highs returning to the mid 70s. It will be windy again tomorrow with a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
