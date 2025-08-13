Vulgar shirt ordinance, USNS Robert F. Kennedy arrives, vetting the Smithsonian: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Vulgar shirt ordinance, USNS Robert F. Kennedy arrives, vetting the Smithsonian
In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, The Virginia Beach City Council passed a resolution to request that some businesses remove vulgar T-shirts from their storefronts.VB votes to ask Oceanfront businesses to remove vulgar clothes from storefronts
Specifically, this ordinance is aimed at the array of crude T-shirts that are typically displayed outside local gift shops near the Oceanfront — the resolution did not outline penalties for stores that refuse to comply to the city's request. News 3 spoke with a mother who was happy with this change, saying "I understand they are trying to draw in the younger crowd, but this is a very family-friendly place to visit."
News 3 also spoke with the owner of several T-Shirt Factory locations, who said complaints about their displays have been limited, adding that "If I had heard from the customer that something was offensive, I would not even put it out there."
The city sent the resolution to the Atlantic Avenue Association and the Resort Advisory Commission to encourage those groups to publicly support this change.
The USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 8), the U.S. Navy's newest vessel, will arrive at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday.
This ship is operated by Military Sealift Command — the ship's crew is comprised of Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARS). The main function of the USNS Robert F. Kennedy is to transfer fuel to Navy carrier strike groups at sea. This ship also has a double-hull design, which protects against possible oil spills and other environmental impacts, when compared to single-hulled designs.
The USNS Robert F. Kennedy can carry 162,000 barrels of oil and reach speeds of up to 20 knots. It also maintains aviation capabilities. In a release sent to News 3, officials called the USNS Robert F. Kennedy "a cornerstone of the Navy's fuel delivery system, these T-AO ships are essential to expanding the Navy's Combat Logistics Force."
The White House will launch an internal review of some of the Smithsonian Institution's best-known museums.
The review was announced in a letter on Tuesday to the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. The Trump administration aims to review these museums in preparation for events celebrating America's 250 years of independence. In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order advocating for changes at the Smithsonian, including the removal of "divisive, race-centered ideology."
In response, the Smithsonian said it will remain committed to “scholarly excellence, rigorous research, and the accurate, factual presentation of history.” Civil rights leaders have sounded alarms about the Trump administration's focus on the National Museum of African American History and Culture, worrying that Black history could face further erasure. The White House review has directed museums to take corrective actions within 120 days.
This morning's weather: More heat, humidity, and storms through midweek
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s today. It will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.
Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs near 90 and an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms again tomorrow.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.