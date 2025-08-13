Vulgar shirt ordinance, USNS Robert F. Kennedy arrives, vetting the Smithsonian: Sunrise Brief

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, The Virginia Beach City Council passed a resolution to request that some businesses remove vulgar T-shirts from their storefronts.

VB votes to ask Oceanfront businesses to remove vulgar clothes from storefronts

Specifically, this ordinance is aimed at the array of crude T-shirts that are typically displayed outside local gift shops near the Oceanfront — the resolution did not outline penalties for stores that refuse to comply to the city's request. News 3 spoke with a mother who was happy with this change, saying "I understand they are trying to draw in the younger crowd, but this is a very family-friendly place to visit."

News 3 also spoke with the owner of several T-Shirt Factory locations, who said complaints about their displays have been limited, adding that "If I had heard from the customer that something was offensive, I would not even put it out there."

The city sent the resolution to the Atlantic Avenue Association and the Resort Advisory Commission to encourage those groups to publicly support this change.

