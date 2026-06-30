VWU upcoming name change, Va. budget approved, mail-in ballots keep grace period: Sunrise Brief

Starting July 1, Virginia Wesleyan University will be renamed to Batten University in honor of the contributions of Jane Batten and her family.

This renaming proposal was unanimously approved by the university's board of trustees back in August 2025. In their press release, VWU highlighted the Batten family's longstanding support of the university. It cited 18 specific initiatives — ranging from scholarships to global campus investments — and a variety of campus-wide projects, all spearheaded by the Battens.

This name change has garnered notable push back from students and alumni since its announcement in 2025. Alumni and community members are set to protest on campus at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an event organizers say is intended to symbolize the "funeral" of the university’s name and legacy. Organizers claim that the administration did not seek input from the majority of alumni prior to the decision. As a result, some feel excluded from a change they believe will permanently alter the university's identity and traditions.

