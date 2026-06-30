VWU upcoming name change, Va. budget approved, mail-in ballots keep grace period: Sunrise Brief

Stream News 3 This Morning live:
Top stories: VWU upcoming name change, Va. budget approved, mail-in ballots keep grace period
Starting July 1, Virginia Wesleyan University will be renamed to Batten University in honor of the contributions of Jane Batten and her family.
This renaming proposal was unanimously approved by the university's board of trustees back in August 2025. In their press release, VWU highlighted the Batten family's longstanding support of the university. It cited 18 specific initiatives — ranging from scholarships to global campus investments — and a variety of campus-wide projects, all spearheaded by the Battens.
This name change has garnered notable push back from students and alumni since its announcement in 2025. Alumni and community members are set to protest on campus at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an event organizers say is intended to symbolize the "funeral" of the university’s name and legacy. Organizers claim that the administration did not seek input from the majority of alumni prior to the decision. As a result, some feel excluded from a change they believe will permanently alter the university's identity and traditions.
- The General Assembly gave final approval to all 14 amendments proposed by Gov. Spanberger, clearing the way for the $207 billion budget to take effect July 1.
Virginia lawmakers approve Spanberger's budget amendments, finalizing $207B spending planThe updated spending plan includes new funding priorities while locking in pay raises and tax relief. Among the key provisions:
- 4% raises for teachers
- 3.5% raises for state employees
- Higher standard deductions for taxpayers
- A new energy consumption fee on data centers expected to generate roughly $600 million a year
Spanberger's amendments also add funding for firefighter cancer screenings, home care workers, the Virginia Department of Elections, and a new digital services team. The budget also delays a ban on the open carry of certain assault weapons in some public places by one year.
In a closely-watched 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that mail-in ballots will keep their grace period and can be counted after election day.Supreme Court allows states to count late-arriving ballots
Mississippi’s law allowing mail-in ballots postmarked on or before election day to be counted up to five days after election day was being challenged. Mississippi first passed the law in 2020. But the Republican National Committee — and President Trump — criticized it and similar measures elsewhere in the country, alleging they could lead to fraud.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a total of 14 states, including Virginia, and the District of Columbia have laws that allow mail-in ballots to be counted after election day. Several dozen more states allow ballots cast by members of the military and Americans living overseas to be counted late. This ruling means those laws can stand.
This morning's weather: Comfortable today, Extreme heat to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says a step warmer today with highs in the mid-80s, warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with a light east wind.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the week. Highs will reach the low 90s on Wednesday and mid 90s Thursday and Friday. Afternoon heat indices will reach triple digits several days in a row, starting on Thursday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.