What's next for 23 Brazy, condemned apartment hearing, peace talks with Russia: Sunrise Brief

Tashawnda Drayton, who goes by the alias 23 Brazy, was sentenced to serve 58 years on Tuesday. Rapper '23 Brazy' sentenced to serve 58 years for 2023 shooting that left 10-year-old dead Earlier this year, the rapper pleaded guilty second-degree murder in the shooting death of 10-year-old La'Marj Holden in 2023, as well as other charges, court records state. Drayton was on the run for months after the deadly shooting which took place on Aug. 9, 2023. Drayton was arrested in June 2024 — the U.S. Marshals Service told News 3 that a relative was hiding her. Drayton was sentenced to 93 years on numerous charges, including 40 years for second-degree murder. However, suspended time reduces the time she’ll serve to 58 years. She got 15 years suspended on her 20-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, and her 10-year sentences for attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm in or at an occupied building were both fully suspended. Outside the courthouse, tensions flared between the two families in a heated exchange. Drayton's mother did offer an apology to the Holden family, saying they are sincerely remorseful and that nothing can bring the little boy back. Following the sentencing, Holden's sister said the punishment was fair and could have been worse.



A Newport News judge will decide if the vacant Oceanside Tower, formerly the Seaview Lofts Apartments, on 28th Street can be sold, and if any belongings left inside by tenants should be discarded. The hearing for both motions will begin on Wednesday. The building has been vacant since an electrical fire back in Aug. 2023, following years of safety issues. It is expected to sell for more than $9 million, money that could help displaced families who are still fighting in court after being forced out. Back in July 2022, residents of the 15-story apartment were required to vacate the building after the Newport News Code of Compliance deemed the building "unsafe." This displacement led to complications for many residents, especially in regards to their belongings left behind in the building. The former Seaview Loft Apartments has since faced multiple failed inspections, a multi-million dollar lawsuit, and condemnation orders.

