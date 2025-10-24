Youngkin declares state of emergency, Va. redistricting, shutdown pay disputed: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Youngkin declares state of emergency, Va. redistricting, shutdown pay disputed
With Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at risk, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency on Thursday, according to a release put out by his office.Youngkin declares state of emergency amid possible SNAP benefit disruption
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture notified state agencies — including those in Virginia — of possible disruptions to SNAP benefits on Nov. 1 if the Senate remains gridlocked. SNAP provides food assistance to 40 million low-income Americans and over 850,000 Virginians. Youngkin called declaring a state of emergency an "extraordinary action," while placing blame of the shutdown on congressional Democrats.
"I once again call on Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine to end this nonsense and vote to pass a clean CR,” Youngkin said.
Kaine said he supported Youngkin's move to declare a state of emergency during his weekly call with reporters. However, he added that this issue should bring both parties to the negotiating table, saying "this is one of the things that should put pressure on all of us to find a government funding bill that does not punish SNAP recipients."
Virginia Democrats are reportedly planning to discuss redrawing the state’s congressional maps during an upcoming special session, according to a top GOP state lawmaker and reports from the New York Times.
This comes after a handful of GOP-led states – including Texas, Missouri and North Carolina – revised their U.S. House districts to be more favorable towards Republicans during next year’s midterms.
News 3 obtained a letter sent by Virginia House Speaker Don Scott to lawmakers on Thursday informing them of the House reconvening a special session — that was left open by Democrats in May 2024 — on Monday. GOP Virginia House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore held a press gaggle Thursday, where he said he believes Democrats will attempt a redistricting "power grab" during the special session.
Political analyst Dr. Eric Claville said the move to redraw congressional seats is the "new normal" as both parties enter a "redistricting arms race." A president’s party historically loses seats in midterm elections, and Democrats currently need just three more seats to flip House control, barring other redistricting efforts before the 2026 midterm elections.
The U.S. Senate has rejected two competing partisan bills to pay federal workers amid the ongoing government shutdown.GOP-led bill to pay some furloughed federal employees fails to advance
This comes as some federal workers are expected to miss their full paycheck on Friday or later this month. Republicans first rejected a Democrat-led effort to pay all federal workers and prevent President Donald Trump's proposed mass layoffs. Democrats then blocked a GOP proposal to pay federal employees who are currently working and not furloughed.
The Senate gridlock has persisted over the same issue that started this government shutdown in the first place: health care. Republicans want to reopen the government first and debate health care later, while Democrats are demanding concessions regarding expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies. Democrats argue that without action, millions of Americans will face higher insurance premiums in the coming months.
The current shutdown has already exceeded the historical average of eight days for government shutdowns dating back to the late 1970s. The longest shutdown on record lasted 35 days during 2018-2019, resulting in $11 billion in lost economic productivity according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
This morning's weather: Sunshine and 60s to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and frost possible inland, closer to I-95. Nice again today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s, a small step cooler than yesterday.
Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. A mix of clouds on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances will be very low through the weekend.
Highs will remain in the low to mid 60s through next week.
Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Melissa is nearly stationary and centered about 165 miles SSE of Kingston, Jamaica.
A slow drift toward the northeast and north is expected later today and tonight. A westward drift is then forecast to begin on Saturday and continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Melissa is expected to move near or just south of Jamaica early next week.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next day or so, followed by rapid intensification this weekend. Melissa is forecast to become a hurricane by Saturday and a major hurricane by Sunday.
Traffic map:
