Youngkin declares state of emergency, Va. redistricting, shutdown pay disputed: Sunrise Brief

With Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at risk, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency on Thursday, according to a release put out by his office. Youngkin declares state of emergency amid possible SNAP benefit disruption Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture notified state agencies — including those in Virginia — of possible disruptions to SNAP benefits on Nov. 1 if the Senate remains gridlocked. SNAP provides food assistance to 40 million low-income Americans and over 850,000 Virginians. Youngkin called declaring a state of emergency an "extraordinary action," while placing blame of the shutdown on congressional Democrats. "I once again call on Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine to end this nonsense and vote to pass a clean CR,” Youngkin said. Kaine said he supported Youngkin's move to declare a state of emergency during his weekly call with reporters. However, he added that this issue should bring both parties to the negotiating table, saying "this is one of the things that should put pressure on all of us to find a government funding bill that does not punish SNAP recipients."



Virginia Democrats are reportedly planning to discuss redrawing the state’s congressional maps during an upcoming special session, according to a top GOP state lawmaker and reports from the New York Times. This comes after a handful of GOP-led states – including Texas, Missouri and North Carolina – revised their U.S. House districts to be more favorable towards Republicans during next year’s midterms. News 3 obtained a letter sent by Virginia House Speaker Don Scott to lawmakers on Thursday informing them of the House reconvening a special session — that was left open by Democrats in May 2024 — on Monday. GOP Virginia House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore held a press gaggle Thursday, where he said he believes Democrats will attempt a redistricting "power grab" during the special session. Political analyst Dr. Eric Claville said the move to redraw congressional seats is the "new normal" as both parties enter a "redistricting arms race." A president’s party historically loses seats in midterm elections, and Democrats currently need just three more seats to flip House control, barring other redistricting efforts before the 2026 midterm elections.

