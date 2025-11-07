Zwerner lawsuit verdict, temporary Norfolk casino opening, shutdown impacts grow: Sunrise Brief

The former Richneck Elementary School teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in 2023 won her lawsuit against the school's former assistant principal on Thursday.

A jury found the defendant, Ebony Parker, grossly negligent in preventing the shooting. Jurors assessed plaintiff Abby Zwerner's damages at $10 million — less than the $40 million she was seeking when she filed the lawsuit. The initial suit named three defendants, but a judge tossed the claims against all but one: Parker.

"We can't let these kinds of school shootings, whether it's an individual case like this or the mass shootings that have destroyed America school safety, teachers safety, children safety is the most important thing," said an attorney on Zwerner's legal team.

News 3 reached out to Newport News Public Schools for comment following the verdict, to which they responded, "Newport News Public Schools is unable to provide any comments regarding the civil trial."

Parker will now face a criminal trial for her eight counts of felony child neglect. This trial is expected to begin on Nov. 17 and last about three days. If convicted, Parker could spend up to 40 years in prison.