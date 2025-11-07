Zwerner lawsuit verdict, temporary Norfolk casino opening, shutdown impacts grow: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Zwerner lawsuit verdict, temporary Norfolk casino opening, shutdown impacts grow
The former Richneck Elementary School teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in 2023 won her lawsuit against the school's former assistant principal on Thursday.Richneck trial verdict: How we got here and what's next
A jury found the defendant, Ebony Parker, grossly negligent in preventing the shooting. Jurors assessed plaintiff Abby Zwerner's damages at $10 million — less than the $40 million she was seeking when she filed the lawsuit. The initial suit named three defendants, but a judge tossed the claims against all but one: Parker.
"We can't let these kinds of school shootings, whether it's an individual case like this or the mass shootings that have destroyed America school safety, teachers safety, children safety is the most important thing," said an attorney on Zwerner's legal team.
News 3 reached out to Newport News Public Schools for comment following the verdict, to which they responded, "Newport News Public Schools is unable to provide any comments regarding the civil trial."
Parker will now face a criminal trial for her eight counts of felony child neglect. This trial is expected to begin on Nov. 17 and last about three days. If convicted, Parker could spend up to 40 years in prison.
An Interim Gaming Hall is set to open in Norfolk on Friday, offering visitors a preview of the full casino and resort planned to be complete in 2027.Norfolk's temporary casino to open Friday as sneak peek of future casino resort
The temporary casino sits on Park Avenue just off Highway 264, next to Harbor Park. From the outside, it appears as a large white tent, but inside, guests will find slot machines, the Ghost Kitchen food truck, Virginia's first ever ready-to-drink alcohol vending machine, and more. All profits from the trial day and the first day of operation will be donated to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore.
"We're gonna be opening up on Friday. We don't have an exact time yet. We're working with the lottery. We're still doing some tests and things of that nature, but we're very confident we'll be ready to open the doors," said Ron Bailey, vice president and general manager of Norfolk Casino
The $750 million Norfolk Casino project is being spearheaded through a partnership between Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe.
Travelers at airports across the U.S. are preparing to be grounded because of the record-long federal government shutdown.FAA set to cut flights at 40 US airports starting Friday
The FAA announced this week it may reduce flights by up to 10% across 40 of the nation's busiest airports — potentially causing delays and cancellations in and out of major hubs including Denver, New York, Houston and Chicago. A 10% cut could affect as many as 1,800 flights, according to one estimate, plus slow down cargo jets.
In regards to social programs, a federal judge in Rhode Island on Thursday ordered for the Trump administration to fully fund nationwide SNAP benefits for the month of November. The Trump administration immediately appealed that order and earlier court decisions that required it to make at least partial payments to the SNAP program. In an interview with Scripps News, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins warned that the program does not have funds available to extend benefits past November.
