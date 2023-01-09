Watch Now
Suspect wanted after woman struck by car, taken to hospital in Norfolk: Police

Posted at 1:20 PM, Jan 09, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives say they need help locating the driver of a car that hit a woman and left the scene.

On January 1, around 4:25 a.m., police said they were called to the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road for the report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she remains in critical condition.

Detectives say they are looking for a Honda Odyssey van with a temporary license plate, and ask anyone with information about this hit-and-run to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

