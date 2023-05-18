Take a sneak peek at Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s DarKoaster!

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The long-awaited opening of Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s newest attraction, DarKoaster, is just a day away.

News 3’s Penny Kmitt got a sneak peek at the new rollercoaster, which is the first all-indoor straddle coaster in the country. Cassady Watson with Busch Gardens told Penny that riders will be in snowmobile-type cars to "escape a storm." She said the ride's theme is consistent with one of the park's former attractions.

"DarKoaster ties in the curse of DarKastle, which is that iconic attraction that a lot of our fans know and love," said Watson. "So, King Ludwig is back and he's continuing that story and we're just trying to make it out in time..."

She described the ride as a two-minute-long, family-friendly experience.

"It's definitely a great stepping stone... It's the perfect coaster to try out before you go to Pantheon or Apollo's Chariot or the other thrills," said Watson.

The park says riders must be at least four feet tall, but no taller than 6'5," to go on the ride.

DarKoaster is set to launch on Friday, May 19. There is a slate of events planned for the big day, including a grand opening ceremony, special food and drinks and live country music.

For more information, click here.