RICHMOND, Va. -- What better way to end Hispanic Heritage Month than by taking a tour of Latin America with your taste buds?
The Virginia Hispanic Foundation's Restaurante Week starts Oct. 11, and there are many participating restaurants in Central Virginia to check out.
Richmond
- Chicano's Cocina Bar and Grill
- Pancho's Cantina and Grill
- Two Compadres Taqueria Bar and Grill
- The Patron Mexican Restaurant
- Abuelita's
- El Pope Latin Cuisine
- El Cerro Azul
- Mexico Restaurant
- Kuba Kuba
- Casa Del Barco
- Lalos Cocina Bar and Grill
- My Empanada
- Taquria Panchito
- Ay Caramba Mexican Food
- El Amenecer
- The Boat House
- El Sabor Centroamericano
- Original Mexican Restaurant
- Bocata Latin Grill
- El Tucan
- Mi Mariachi
- Plaza Azteca
- Pupuseria el Salvadoreno
- El Tio
- Pollo Campero
- Pepe's Mexican Restaurant
- La Michoacana
Henrico
Other
- Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant - Charlottesville
- Alejandro's Mexican Grill - Roanoke
