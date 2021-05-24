Watch
Tanker truck crash sends driver to hospital, results in fuel leak on South Rt. 17 in Chesapeake

Posted at 2:18 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 14:18:00-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A tractor-trailer gas tanker crash sent one person to the hospital and caused travel lane closures Monday afternoon.

At 1:08 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to a report of a tractor-trailer gas tanker that crashed on South Route 17 at mile marker 6.

According to officials, a tanker truck was traveling southbound when it lost control and crashed on the right side of the highway.

The driver was injured and was taken to a local hospital. Police say the trailer began leaking fuel.

The Chesapeake Fire Department is currently on the scene.

Officials say South Route 17 is currently closed between Douglas Road and Cornland Road.

