Teen arrested after driving over 100mph during police chase in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A teenager has been arrested after a brief police pursuit on Monday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., Virginia State Police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving by speed traveling eastbound on I-264. Officer said the driver of a 2015 Kia Optima refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds up to 127mph.

The registration of the vehicle came back stolen out of Virginia Beach, according to police.

The vehicle exited at Birdneck Road and then re-entered the interstate, accelerating in the westbound lanes in excess of 100mph.

The driver exited at Lynnhaven Parkway and entered a dead end road (Dean Drive). Troopers attempted to block the vehicle, but the driver struck a troopers vehicle and jumped the curb, running the stop sign at Lynnhaven Parkway/Dean Drive, and was struck by a 2021 Honda Accord.

After being struck, police said the driver ran and was apprehended and arrested shortly after. The driver, a 17-year-old male, was taken to Virginia Beach Juvenile Intake where he will be processed and charged, police said.

The driver of the Honda, and the troopers involved did not sustain any injuries.