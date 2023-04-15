Teen arrested after man killed while taking out the trash in, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police said an 18-year-old suspect was "quickly located and arrested" after a man was killed along the 5700 block of Crenshaw Road in the north-central part of Henrico County Friday morning.

Henrico Police were called to the neighborhood at about 10:30 a.m. when neighbors heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Shelby William Jacobs, of Richmond, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was shot while taking an old TV out to a dumpster, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police said in a news release Friday evening that they "immediately began investigating and processing the scene to determine a suspect."

Officers later arrested 18-year-old Dyven G. Henderson, of Henrico County. He was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

While officers credited the community for "their quick assistance" with the case, officials said their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or using the “P3Tips” app; both methods are anonymous, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.