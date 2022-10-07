Teen arrested with gun at George Wythe, charged in Southside Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police detectives arrested a 17-year-old at George Wythe High School on Thursday for a shooting that happened on Richmond's Southside on Monday night.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that in Monday night's shooting on Kinsley Avenue, there was a fight and then a 15-year-old was shot in the chest while riding a bike. A family member drove the teenager to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

As of Friday, the victim's condition has been downgraded to non-life-threatening.

The 17-year-old suspect was apprehended at George Wythe and was in possession of a concealed firearm at the time of his arrest. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the gun was loaded at the time of the arrest.

The suspect has been charged with the following for the shooting that happened on Monday night:

Aggravated malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in a felony

Possession of a firearm by a minor

He has also been charged with the following for his arrest on Thursday:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Possession of a firearm on school property

Anyone with any additional information should contact Major Crimes Detective M. DiSalvo at (804) 646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.