Teen boy injured after shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:23 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the 2000 block of Linster Street in reference to a report of gunshots fired. Additional callers reported a male who was on the scene that had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation and there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

