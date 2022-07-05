Teen girl driver charged, 4 juveniles taken into custody after pursuit on I-264

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On Monday, a teen driver was taken into custody following a traffic pursuit on Interstate 264.

Around 9:28 p.m., State Police initiated a traffic pursuit on Interstate 264 WB at Newtown Road, when a VSP supervisor observed an Acura speeding.

As the vehicle approached the Broad Creek Bridge, the vehicle attempted to weave in between vehicles and in doing so, struck the rear of a 2007 Lexus ES350.

This caused the Acura to become disabled and stop in the middle of the interstate.

The driver and all passengers exited the vehicle and surrendered to troopers.

Police say the driver was a 15-year-old teen girl. She was taken into custody, but then began to complain of seizures so she was taken to the hospital. Police say she was found to be uninjured.

There were 4 juvenile passengers also taken into custody and released to parents/family members.

The driver was charged with felony elude, reckless driving, no operators license, and possession of a stolen vehicle.