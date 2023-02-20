The beautiful reason this couple got married at a Virginia hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — In the face of some difficult news, some staff members at a Central Virginia hospital recently helped pull together a very special wedding.

Kevin and his fiancé, Julia, had plans to get married. But their plans changed when they found out Kevin's mother would not live long enough to see the wedding.

It was very important to both of them to have her as part of their special day.

Realizing that time may be short, staff members at Henrico, Parham and Retreat Doctors’ Hospitals offered to host the ceremony.

Kevin and Julia got married Friday surrounded by friends and family, including Kevin's mom.

"We were honored to host their wedding... The ceremony was simple and beautiful and we wish them the best on their special day," staffers wrote.

Congratulations to Kevin and Julia!

