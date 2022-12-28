'There are just things you have to do without:' Grim reality of choosing between rent, medicine

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Sentara Healthcare recently pledged $11 million to the Newport News Choice Neighborhood Initiative, to create more options for affordable housing.

"Our mission is to improve health every day, and the way to do that is to get people healthier before they come see us," said Aubrey Layne, executive vice president of government and external affairs for Sentara Healthcare.

He explains the correlation between affordable housing and accessible healthcare.

"When somebody comes to see us in our ambulatory or doctor's office or hospitals we're going to take really good care of you, but that only impacts about 25% of a person's well-being, we know that 75% or more of their health is determined outside of visits to us," said Layne.

Sentara's pledge is helping fund phase two of the Newport News Choice Neighborhood Initiative. Earlier this month the first phase was completed. The second phase includes 155 units in the Ridley neighborhood.

Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority executive director Karen Wilds told News 3 that good quality housing is necessary for good health outcomes.

"An environment where somebody lives is so important when people have to make decisions about healthcare, visiting their doctor, versus paying their rent, puts a lot of pressure on folks," said Wilds.

Bill Ahlman is one of those people. He is disabled and living on a fixed income of $8,000 a year.

"There are just things you have to do without," said Ahlman.

He said he's had to make decisions about paying bills or being well.

"I was at the doctor yesterday and I explained that my insulin costs so much that I need to stop taking it when this runs out," said Ahlman.

Ahlman's situation is a hard truth for many people in Hampton Roads, making the connection between affordable housing and accessible healthcare so important.

"You really want people to be healthy and thriving," said Wilds. "They can get good jobs, they can take advantage of educational opportunities and certainly it just strengthens the community overall."

Construction of phase two of the Choice Neighborhood Initiative is set to begin in early January 2023. The estimated completion of the project is late 2024.

