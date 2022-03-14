Watch
News

Actions

Thermo Fisher expanding lab operations in Richmond area to create more than 500 new jobs

resume job application employee seeker work
OTT
resume job application employee seeker work
Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 13:55:40-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher Scientific is expanding its bioanalytical laboratory operations into three new locations in the Richmond region.

That's according to a news release from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The company will invest $97 million in the expansion initiative that is expected to create more than 500 new jobs.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam approved over $3 million in taxpayer-funded incentives for the project. Thermo Fisher is also eligible for other taxpayer-funded benefits.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories