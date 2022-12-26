'This Christmas, it's all about Maddie'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Maddie Pierson is battling a rare form of leukemia this Christmas.

Instead of opening presents under a Christmas tree, like many children her age, the three-year-old girl is confined to a hospital room at VCU Medical Center home.

In an effort to help Maddie's family, children at her daycare have been making ornaments to sell as a fundraiser.

"We have handprints that the children have painted their hands and placed on different items, we have popsicle stick snowflakes, we have reindeer, we have all different kinds of things," Cindy Johnson, who works for the Angels At Play Daycare, said.

As part of CBS 6 Gives, Wayne Covil bought all the ornaments.

"We would like to buy all the ornaments on the tree for you to give the money to Maddie and her family," Covil said during a surprise visit. "But we're not going to take the ornaments. We're going to leave them here for you to sell them again to help out the family."

Maddie's mother Stephanie Pierson said she believes in the power of prayer so those who would like to help but cannot buy an ornament are asked to say a prayer.

You can find more information about how to help here.

