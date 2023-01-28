This Richmond family's 'miniature velociraptor' chosen to compete in Puppy Bowl

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond family’s pooch is taking part in this year’s Puppy Bowl, which airs the same weekend as the Super Bowl.

The 19th annual event, which mostly features dogs with different abilities, will feature Pepper.

Chris and Meghan Vandette, who adopted the deaf dog from a Charlottesville rescue, said she has become a major player since she became acclimated to her forever home.

“She was a little timid at first because of the deafness and whatnot, but she's doing great,” Chris Vandette.

In fact, Vandette said Pepper loves playing with everyone.

“She's kind of a miniature velociraptor,” Chris Vandette laughed. “Honestly, she tackles anything and everything – and just is all teeth all day long.”

The Vandettes did not know Pepper would be a part of the Puppy Bowl when they adopted her due to a non-disclosure agreement between the shelter and Animal Planet, the network that airs the games.

Pepper will be playing on the blue team and going by the name Cheeky Tinker as that is what she was named before she was adopted.

