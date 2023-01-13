Watch Now
Three killed in Elizabeth City fire early Friday morning: Sheriff

Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 13, 2023
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Three people were killed in a house fire in Elizabeth City on Friday, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 12:30 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of Mill Road where they found a home fully engulfed with flames. Deputies helped the Newland Volunteer Fire Department put the fire out.

Crews found three victims inside the home—a 71-year-old woman, a 44-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, the sheriff's office said. All three died at the scene.

Their names were being withheld pending victim notification.

The sheriff's office said an investigation is underway into what caused the fire.

