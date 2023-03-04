Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' star, dead at 61

Tom Sizemore, an actor known for his work in hit films like "Saving Private Ryan," "Natural Born Killers" and "Heat," has died, his representative Charles Lago confirmed to CNN on Friday.

He was 61.

The actor was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm in mid-February, Lago told CNN at the time. On Monday, his family announced in a statement provided to CNN that they were "deciding end-of-life matters."

"Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday," their statement read.

"We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."

Born in Detroit, Sizemore made a name for himself in Hollywood playing tough guys.

He had an early, small role in the 1989 Oliver Stone film "Born on the Fourth of July" and scored his television break playing Sgt. Vinnie Ventresca in the ABC series "China Beach."

Sizemore followed that with performances in various films, including "Point Break" in 1991, "True Romance" in 1993, "Natural Born Killers" in 1994 and "Strange Days" in 1995.

His co-starring role as Bat Masterson in Kevin Costner's western "Wyatt Earp" earned Sizemore acclaim. He went on to other major roles in "Pearl Harbor" and "Black Hawk Down," both released in 2001.

He was perhaps best known for his role as Sgt. Mike Horvath in the 1998 World War II film "Saving Private Ryan."

Sizemore recently appeared in the Netflix series "Cobra Kai" and the independent supernatural film, "Impuratus"