Toy gun prompts Elizabeth City elementary school to go on lockdown

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - A toy gun caused Pasquotank Elementary School to go on lockdown Friday morning, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools announced.

Around 10:10 a.m., a staff member reported that there was a gun on the campus. Out of an abundance of caution, the principal quickly placed the school on lockdown, found the student who reportedly had the gun, seized it and contacted district administration and law enforcement.

While law enforcement confirmed that the gun was a toy, authorities say it looked like a real firearm.

The lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:15 a.m.

District Policy 4333 states that, “Students are prohibited from possessing, handling, using, or transmitting, whether concealed or open, any weapon or any instrument that reasonably looks like a weapon or could be used as a weapon.” This prohibition includes toy guns, inoperable guns and other items that could be mistaken for a gun.

The incident was taken seriously and was properly investigated by school and district administration as well as law enforcement. Law enforcement remained present on the school's campus until midday.

"We are grateful for the quick response from the staff, principal, district administration and law enforcement in addressing this situation expeditiously and professionally. We appreciate the patience and understanding of staff, students and parents as well as the community," the school district said.

