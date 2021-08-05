Tractor-trailer overturns on I-664 southbound ramp in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor trailer.

Around 12:58 p.m. Thursday afternoon, State Police were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

The crash took place on the southbound ramp of Interstate 664 to eastbound Route 58.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 39-year-old Andre Gaines of Chesapeake, exceeded the safe speed on the ramp, lost control of the trailer and the trailer pulled to the left side, causing the trailer and truck to overturn.

Gaines was transported to Norfolk General with non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with reckless driving.