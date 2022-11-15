Watch Now
News

Actions

Tributes for UVA pour in from other Virginia colleges: 'We are all Hoos'

Richmond top stories and weather November 15, 2022
Posted at 11:21 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 11:21:06-05

Across the Commonwealth, college campuses paid tribute and respect to the University of Virginia after a gunman took the lives of three student-athletes and injured two other students late Sunday night on the school's grounds.

Virginia Tech, having suffered through their own tragic campus shooting in 2007, said "We are heartbroken and sending our deepest sympathies to the @UVA community and families of the victims of last night's tragedy. #HokiesForHoos."

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team wore warmup T-shirts that read "HokiesforHoos" on them before their game against the University of South Carolina Upstate Monday night.

James Madison University posted a message of support on Monday, stating first, "Our hearts go out to our friends and colleagues at the University of Virginia upon the tragic news of the shooting on Grounds last night." They lit up a building on their quad Monday night.

Bridgewater College said, "Bridgewater College stands with and sends our deepest sympathies to our friends at @UVA during this difficult time." Their school dealt with their own campus shooting back in February when a former student-athlete allegedly shot and killed two campus police officers.

Virginia Commonwealth University extended their sympathies to UVA. At the start of his scheduled press conference on Monday, VCU Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike Rhoades expressed his sympathy and was asked about the most important thing as a coach. He said "Their health and their safety is the most important thing in all of this."

Over in Williamsburg, the College of William and Mary lit up their campus in blue and orange to show their support of UVA.

At Christopher Newport University in Newport News, a campus vigil was held to honor the victims in the UVA shooting. "Today, we are heartbroken at the extraordinary difficulty the UVA community is experiencing. We hold the members of our sister institution close in our hearts as they deal with this senseless act of violence," the university stated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS Southside walk on Nov. 19