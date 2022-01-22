Truck crashes into Norfolk home as snow falls overnight Friday

NORFOLK, Va. - A truck crashed into a home in Norfolk overnight Friday as snow fell across the area.

News 3 originally got the address of the crash from Norfolk Dispatch. We then went to the 700 block of Tidewater Drive and saw what happened.

A truck could be seen crashed into the side of a home that was marked off by caution tape.

Dominion Energy was on scene and said they are cutting off the power per the Fire Marshall’s request.

Dominion energy also told me the person was driving on the other side of the road, crossed over the median, grazed a light pole before going into the car.

Although police were leaving as News 3 arrived, police dispatch said there was no one inside the house and no injuries have been reported.

We will update this story as we learn more.

