Trump speaking at NC GOP meeting; Dems plan "Day of Action"

Patrick Semansky/AP
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jun 05, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump is coming to the Republican Party’s annual convention in North Carolina, a state whose electoral votes he won in 2016 and 2020.

The former president is scheduled to address more than 1,200 convention-goers Saturday in Greenville.

The speech signals a more public phase of his post-presidency, even as Trump considers whether to run again in 2024.

Trump’s appearance comes as the North Carolina Democratic Party planned its own “Day of Action” on Saturday. The Democrats will use in-person door-knocking and phone banks to promote what they describe as President Joe Biden’s successful early-term agenda.

