Two inmates with North Carolina ties escape Piedmont Regional Jail

FARMVILLE, Va. — Two inmates escaped the Piedmont Regional Jail over the weekend, according to the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff L.A. Tony Epps said his office was notified 44-year-old Bruce Callahan and 26-year-old Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo were missing from the jail around 4 a.m. on Monday.

The sheriff's office said they immediately began a search with K-9s and a Virginia State Police helicopter.

Deputies said one of the men was last seen wearing blue shorts, no shirt, white socks and white tennis shoes. The second man was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

Both men have ties to North Carolina.

Marin-Sotelo was convicted of unlawful possession of a gun by a person who is not a U.S. citizen. Callahan was convicted of federal drug charges.

CBS 6's affiliate in Raleigh, North Carolina said Marin-Sotelo was charged with murder in connection to the death of a Wake County Sheriff's Office deputy last year.

The sheriff's office said if you see the men, call 911.

